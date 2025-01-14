Tickets on sale for Marketing Institute Ireland Cork branch ball

14 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Marketing Institute Ireland (MII), Cork branch, invites Cork’s business and marketing community to take off on an evening of glitz and generosity with this year’s “Come Fly with Me” Ball.

Taking place at the Vienna Woods Hotel on Saturday, March 1st, the black-tie event begins with a drinks reception at 7pm, followed by a sumptuous dinner at 8pm. Tickets are priced at €150 per person, making it the must-attend event of Cork’s social calendar.

Alongside an evening of elegance and entertainment, the night will also celebrate the achievements of rising talent with the Student of the Year Awards and raise vital funds through a charity raffle benefiting Good Shepherd Cork.

Attendees will enjoy a four-course dinner with wine, live music, dancing, and exciting surprises. The evening will highlight Cork’s marketing community’s achievements while giving back to a vital local cause.

Katie Power, Chair of the MII Cork Ball, shares her excitement:

“The ‘Come Fly with Me’ Ball is a tribute to the glamour of jet-setting and a chance to celebrate the achievements of Cork’s business and marketing community. It’s not just a night out—it’s an opportunity to make a difference while having a fantastic time. Our charity raffle will feature incredible prizes, and we aim to surpass last year’s fundraising total of €6,500.”

Student of the Year Awards

MII is delighted to support the Marketing Student of the Year Awards at Cork’s two esteemed universities, MTU and UCC. This initiative not only recognises and celebrates the exceptional talent and dedication of aspiring marketers but also reinforces the importance of academic excellence and innovation in the field of marketing. By honouring outstanding students, MII fosters a culture of ambition and creativity, inspiring future leaders to excel in their careers. Furthermore, this partnership strengthens the connection between academia and the professional marketing community, paving the way for meaningful collaborations and opportunities that benefit both students and the broader industry.

Supporting Good Shepherd Cork

This year’s chosen charity, Good Shepherd Cork, supports women, children, and families who are homeless or vulnerable to homelessness. Speaking about the event, Allison Aldred, CEO of Good Shepherd Cork, remarked:

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of the MII Cork Ball raffle. The money raised will be used to support the children and their families who avail of our service. We want to ensure that the time they spend in homelessness is not going to hinder their overall development and reduce the risk of them becoming homeless again as adults. This will be done through implementing a range of practical and emotional supports by our Child and Youth Team.”

Good Shepherd Cork operates seven centres across the city, providing emergency accommodation, education and training, outreach and support, and long-term supported accommodation to over 900 women, children, and families each year. Edel House, their emergency homeless hostel, was set up in the city 53 years ago, and 2025 will see the opening of their first service in the county.

Sponsors

The success of the MII Cork Ball is due to its voluntary committee members and the generosity of its sponsors, including:

Radio Sponsor: Cork’s RedFM

Cork’s RedFM Silver Sponsor: AFTA (Atlantic Flight Training Academy)

AFTA (Atlantic Flight Training Academy) Drinks Sponsor: Barry & Fitzwilliam

Barry & Fitzwilliam Graphic Design and Print Partner: Woodland Print

Woodland Print Video Sponsor: GM Media

GM Media Photography Partner: Peter P Photos

Peter P Photos PR and Communications Partner: Hopkins Communications

Tickets are €150 per person at MII.ie and are selling fast. Don’t miss your chance to experience the glamour and excitement of the “Come Fly with Me” Ball—the social event of the year!

Keep an eye on all socials with the hashtag #MIICorkBall25 for updates.