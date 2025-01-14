Why Online Casinos Are More Popular in Ireland Than Ever Before

14 January 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Cork is well-known as a city that has lots of ways to stay entertained. One option that has taken off in recent years has been playing games at online casino platforms. This is not just something confined to Cork – the iGaming industry across Ireland has also surged in popularity in recent years.

This is easy to see when you look at how the Irish online casino sector has blossomed lately. According to Statista, 2017 saw it generate an estimated $0.59 billion in revenue, and this had grown to around $0.64 billion by 2021. With total revenues expected to climb to around $0.71 billion by the end of 2025, it’s clear how popular online casinos are in Ireland now.

Why are online casinos in Ireland so popular now?

The growth of iGaming revenues shows that playing games at online casinos is more popular than ever in Ireland right now. But why is this the case?

Range of safe online casinos

As shown at AskGamblers IE, Irish players have a huge range of online casinos to register with these days. Whether you log on from Cork City or down the country in Bantry, you’ll soon find a massive selection of well-designed sites with extensive game libraries to sign up with. This brings real freedom to iGaming around Ireland and explains why playing casino games online here has taken off so much lately.

The best licensed internet casinos around the country use the latest online security measures to protect players and operate to strict industry standards. This makes them safe places to play and ensures people can enjoy gaming with total peace of mind. It also makes people feel more comfortable registering with online casinos and has helped the Irish sector to attract more players.

Bonuses and promotions

Entertainment in Cork is famed for its diversity and this is true for Ireland in general. Online casinos are now at the forefront of Irish entertainment and the cool bonuses platforms carry is a major factor. Everyone loves getting something for nothing after all and this means promo deals have made iGaming more appealing to Irish bettors over time.

Most reputable casinos in the country will offer some kind of new player bonus for example and the best are now starting to innovate with how their welcome packages work (such as splitting any extras over the first few deposits). Ongoing promos are also important and see existing customers able to access offers such as cashback, free spins and more.

All of this has made playing casino games online more attractive to people in Ireland and helped platforms in the country gain more customers as a result.

Mobile functionality

When you learn that the size of the global mobile gaming segment by 2030 is expected to hit around $195 billion, it’s clear how popular this way of gaming is worldwide. Playing games via mobile is certainly popular in Ireland and this is especially true for casino games.

iGaming platforms in the country have been quick to recognise this over recent years and offer a seamless mobile experience. Common ways of doing this include focusing on mobile casino design, creating dedicated casino apps and ensuring that the casinos mobile site is responsive.

A focus on mobile play has allowed casinos in Ireland to tap into the huge mobile gaming market and appeal to a broader range of players. This in turn has seen these iGaming platforms become even more popular and more talked about nationally.

Awesome support for customers

The best online casinos around Ireland now offer next-level support for customers via a range of channels. This makes it easier to get help quickly with any queries and makes playing games at these platforms a more satisfying experience. Live chat is a good example and used by many Irish casinos now to deliver fast, convenient assistance to users.

Superior customer support levels at modern Irish casinos also mean players around the country feel valued by operators. This has helped to bring more people into the local iGaming sector and enabled it to become more popular than ever.

Which online casinos are most popular in Ireland?

Whilst the above explains why online casinos in Ireland are such a hit with the public now, you’ll only get these benefits when playing at the top platforms. But which are some of the best iGaming sites for people in places like Cork?

Karamba is one brand that stands out and has a massive choice of games. They also have a range of trusted payment options to use and helpful customer support. Dream Vegas comes with a glitzy Vegas-style theme and a user-friendly interface. In addition, it has some generous bonuses for new and existing customers.

HeySpin Casino also rates highly and uses the latest online security features to protect your data. This is one of the top mobile casinos in Ireland and makes playing on the move a breeze.

Online casinos in Ireland are more popular than ever

When you consider the rise in revenues seen in the Irish online casino industry over the last few years, it’s obvious how much it has grown. This leaves playing casino games online a very popular activity now and one that shows no signs of going away. The reasons above show why this has happened and why online casinos are so well-loved around the country.