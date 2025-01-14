USA PBS TV series ‘Ireland with Michael’ visits Cork

14 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

If you like Rick Steeves you’ll like this similar PBS series

Cork’s unique charm, talent, and culture are set to be celebrated internationally as the county takes a starring role in the fifth season of . Hosted by

Emmy-nominated Wexford native Michael Londra, this popular travel and music series has been

reaching audiences across 49 U.S. states through over 44,000 broadcasts since 2021. Airing on PBS

from January 9th, 2025, the Cork-focused episode offers a window into what makes this county so

special, introducing millions of viewers to its history, creativity, and vibrant communities.

For Cork, this isn’t only about the chance to be in the spotlight; it’s an opportunity to bring our rich

traditions and evolving culture to an entirely new audience. From distinctive landmarks to culinary

innovation, the episode shows how Cork continues to connect the past with the present.

Highlights from the Cork Episode

Michael’s journey through Cork starts at The Montenotte Hotel, where the vibrant cityscape becomes

the perfect backdrop for his introduction to the region’s unique blend of energy and character. From

there, he dives deeper into Cork’s heritage with a visit to Bantry House and Gardens. Here, Michael

walks through the carefully preserved estate, offering viewers a glimpse into Cork’s rich history.

Michael’s journey through West Cork unfolds as he explores the region on horseback with Bantry Bay

Pony Trekking. Guided along scenic trails adorned with vibrant heather, golden gorse, and bursts of

fuchsia, he is treated to sweeping views of Bantry and Dunmanus Bays, beautifully showcasing

untouched natural beauty of this extraordinary region.

A focus on Cork’s renowned food culture follows, as Michael begins in Bandon, meeting the farmers

responsible for crafting Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur. This visit highlights the community and

artistry behind a truly global success story. He then heads to Ireland’s gourmet capital of Kinsale where

he shares in the warmth of local hospitality. At The Tap Tavern, tales are exchanged over plates of fresh

oysters, giving viewers a true taste of the coastal charm and culinary excellence that help define Cork’s

identity. Through each experience, Michael brings the unique sights, sounds, and flavors of Cork to the

forefront, offering American audiences an authentic look at this special corner of Ireland.

Beyond the Show

For Corkonians, it’s not just about being represented on screen—it’s also about the opportunity it

creates. With PBS’s reach into millions of households, Ireland with Michael brings Cork’s stories to

people who may have never thought to visit Ireland’s south. The knock-on effect of this exposure—

encouraging US tourists to book trips, try local products, and stay in local places—has real potential to

boost Cork’s economy, from small artisan producers to larger tourism hotspots.

Tourism has long been a driver of local economic vitality, and with international travel firmly back on

the agenda post-pandemic, the timing is right for Cork to take its moment. This connection to US

audiences helps strengthen an important economic link, while also building appreciation for what the

region has to offer.

Michael Londra’s Role as Ambassador

Though Michael Londra hails from Wexford, his passion for representing every corner of Ireland is clear

in this Cork episode. His work as host of Ireland with Michael, as a performer, and through curated

2025 tours gives him a platform to connect new audiences with Ireland. His guided tours, which include

stops inspired by the show, offer international visitors an authentic experience of Cork’s highlights, from

its famous food to its historic streetscape. For many US viewers, these trips become the bridge between

an inspiring TV moment and an unforgettable real-world adventure.

A Moment to Share

For those in Cork, this episode represents more than widescreen airings in 49 US states. It’s your chance

to see your county celebrated for its creativity, flavour, and local pride. It’s also an opportunity to

encourage family and friends living abroad to tune in—giving them a window into the vibrancy of life

here. Irish viewers can stream Ireland with Michael Season 5 from January 9th by going to

https://www.pbs.org/show/ireland-michael.

Looking to the Future

Even as Season 5 begins, preparations for Season 6 are already underway. The producers of Ireland with

Michael are inviting local artists, towns, and institutions across the island of Ireland to get in touch and

share their stories, with opportunities to participate in upcoming episodes. Anyone interested in featuring

their talent or location can contact the production team directly at info@irelandwithmichael.com.

For more about the series, upcoming tours, or the Cork episode, visit www.irelandwithmichael.com.

Michael Londra continues to carry Cork’s spirit to the world—one story, song, and slice of life at a time.

About Michael Londra

Michael Londra is an Emmy-nominated Irish singer and producer known for his celebrated PBS

special Beyond Celtic. A former lead tenor of Riverdance on Broadway and native of Wexford, Ireland,

Michael’s passion for his homeland shines in all his work—from crafting compelling television

like Ireland with Michael to leading curated tours of Ireland. His commitment to preserving and sharing

Irish culture has garnered him fans worldwide. A skilled theatrical producer, Michael is also a lead

producer of Get Happy, a Broadway-bound musical set to premiere in 2025, based on the MGM classic

movie Summer Stock.