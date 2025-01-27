25 Cork students receive entrance awards from Trinity  

27 January 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

25 students from Cork were among 593 students who were awarded prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards for the 2024/5 academic year from Trinity College Dublin.

The awards go to students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieved the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The students come from 452 different schools and from 30 counties on the island of Ireland as well as 38 countries overseas.

The awards were delivered at three ceremonies at Trinity’s Old Dining Hall, starting on 21 January 2025, to which the students and their school principals were invited. The Cork students’ names are as follows: Sinead Fleming Bruce College Jiakun Lin Bandon Grammar School Maria Clare O’ Herlihy Scoil Mhuire gan Smál Ciardha Mc Carthy Sacred Heart Secondary School Ellen Kristine Sjaberg Loreto Secondary School Sarah Lysaght St. Mary’s Secondary School Andrew Taylor Midleton College Aaron O’ Mahony Coachford College Briona Mullally Coláiste Choilm Liam Duggan Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin Niamh Fleming Ballincollig Community School Sonia Daunt Carrigaline Community School Catherine Buckley Millstreet Community School Maelle Dupuy Kinsale Community School Joshua Taaffe Skibbereen Community School Rian O’ Reilly Hewitt College Lucas Kennedy Christian Brothers College Sarah O’ Leary St. Angela’s College Hannah Arrigan Mount Mercy College Adam Hartley and Sam O’ Connell Presentation Brothers College Niamh Bugler and Jennifer Hill Scoil Mhuire Malachy Padraig Wheeler Coláiste Daibhéid Aisling Deane Ashton School

Trinity’s Provost, Dr Linda Doyle, said:

“I am delighted that the award winners have chosen Trinity College Dublin for their higher education. My own experience of going to university was absolutely transformative and I want nothing less for our students. I encourage them to avail of all that life in Trinity has to offer, from the top-class academic environment to the huge array of clubs and societies, all of which are situated in an outward-looking university with a strong international perspective.

“I also want to acknowledge the huge role played by school principals and the wider school community in nurturing the talent of these students. This year, our Principals’ Forum, taking place alongside the Entrance Exhibition Awards, is focusing on the challenges and opportunities of Artificial Intelligence, which I hope they will find very useful.”

Students who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school with at least 500 points in the Leaving Certificate (or its equivalent EU/EEA second-level final examinations) are eligible for an Entrance Exhibition Award. This includes bonus points for Mathematics. When more than one student from a school get the same high points, all receive an award.