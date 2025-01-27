15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
27th January, 2025

25 Cork students receive entrance awards from Trinity  

27 January 2025
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

25 students from Cork were among 593 students who were awarded prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards for the 2024/5 academic year from Trinity College Dublin.  

The awards go to students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieved the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).  

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.  

The students come from 452 different schools and from 30 counties on the island of Ireland as well as 38 countries overseas.  

The awards were delivered at three ceremonies at Trinity’s Old Dining Hall, starting on 21 January 2025, to which the students and their school principals were invited.

The Cork students’ names are as follows:

Sinead Fleming               Bruce College

Jiakun Lin           Bandon Grammar School

Maria Clare O’ Herlihy                Scoil Mhuire gan Smál

Ciardha Mc Carthy      Sacred Heart Secondary School

Ellen Kristine Sjaberg                  Loreto Secondary School

Sarah Lysaght                  St. Mary’s Secondary School

Andrew Taylor                  Midleton College

Aaron O’ Mahony          Coachford College

Briona Mullally                Coláiste Choilm

Liam Duggan  Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin

Niamh Fleming               Ballincollig Community School

Sonia Daunt    Carrigaline Community School

Catherine Buckley       Millstreet Community School

Maelle Dupuy Kinsale Community School

Joshua Taaffe Skibbereen Community School

Rian O’ Reilly  Hewitt College

Lucas Kennedy               Christian Brothers College

Sarah O’ Leary                 St. Angela’s College

Hannah Arrigan              Mount Mercy College

Adam Hartley and Sam O’ Connell  Presentation Brothers College

Niamh Bugler and Jennifer Hill             Scoil Mhuire

Malachy Padraig Wheeler       Coláiste Daibhéid

Aisling Deane Ashton School

Trinity’s Provost, Dr Linda Doyle, said: 

  “I am delighted that the award winners have chosen Trinity College Dublin for their higher education. My own experience of going to university was absolutely transformative and I want nothing less for our students. I encourage them to avail of all that life in Trinity has to offer, from the top-class academic environment to the huge array of clubs and societies, all of which are situated in an outward-looking university with a strong international perspective.

“I also want to acknowledge the huge role played by school principals and the wider school community in nurturing the talent of these students. This year, our Principals’ Forum, taking place alongside the Entrance Exhibition Awards, is focusing on the challenges and opportunities of Artificial Intelligence, which I hope they will find very useful.”

Students who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school with at least 500 points in the Leaving Certificate (or its equivalent EU/EEA second-level final examinations) are eligible for an Entrance Exhibition Award. This includes bonus points for Mathematics. When more than one student from a school get the same high points, all receive an award. 

The Entrance Exhibition Awards were awarded to 372 students from Leinster (236from Dublin), 84 from Munster, 51 from Connacht and 40 from Ulster. 

