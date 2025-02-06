Jim Reeves at the Everyman

6 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

What: The Everyman Sunday Songbook

Where: Everyman Palace Theatre

When: Sunday February 9, 2025

Tickets: €27

The Everyman Sunday Songbook Kicks off its 22nd Year with a Celebration of Jim Reeves

Starring Evelyn Grant as narrator, singers Linda Kenny, Damian Smith and Alan Carney (MD of ‘The Everyman Sunday Songbook’), as well as the Songbook band.

Written and directed by Cathal MacCabe. Stage Manager: Yvonne Cronin

A superb night celebrating the life story and songs of Jim Reeves. You’ll be singing all night.

The Everyman Sunday Songbook, the longest-running popular music concert series in Ireland, is back for its 22nd year with an enchanting celebration of the life and music of the legendary Jim Reeves.

Jim Reeves, known for his soft, velvet baritone voice and immaculate tuxedos, was one of the biggest hit-makers in Country Music history. Despite facing numerous challenges during his 1963 tour of Ireland, including dealing with out-of-tune pianos and grueling travel schedules, Reeves’ music continued to captivate audiences and dominate the charts.

The organisers said this week “As we celebrate Reeves’ legacy, we invite you to sing along to his timeless hits and immerse yourself in the fascinating stories of his life. Don’t miss this superb night of music and memories.”