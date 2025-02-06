Exhibition of Contemporary Art at County Hall

6 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork artist collective ‘inter_site’ will transform the top two floors of Cork County Hall as part of their ‘⌥ertigo, A Crescendo’ exhibition opening this week. The exhibition takes place from the Friday the 7th to Sunday the 9th of February 2025 between 5:00pm and 8:00pm, advance booking is required.

Designed by Patrick McSweeney and built in 1968, Cork County Hall was the tallest building in Ireland until 2008. The top floor aptly named Vertigo was added in a redesign by Shay Cleary Architects completed in 2006 and sits 17 floors or 272 foot up. ‘inter_site’ have created works that respond to this impressive building, including installation, film, sculpture and sound elements.

The collective ‘inter_site’, including artists Pádraic Barrett, Aoife Claffey, Deirdre Breen, and Kate McElroy, has previously presented six site-responsive exhibitions across Cork including the Counting House in 2023, Old Queen’s Castle in 2022, Backwater Artists Group 2022, Spike Island 2021, Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre 2021, and The Marina Warehouse 2021. They have participated in three international shows.

The exhibition will be a once off celebration of sound and light, as well as the architectural heritage of the building. Tickets for the exhibition cost €5 each and advance booking is essential. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.eventbrite.ie

Book Now link for website: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ertigo-a-crescendo-tickets-1112502046569?aff=oddtdtcreator