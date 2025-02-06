Millstreet Magic! Quick Pick Ticket Nets €31,678 for Cork Lotto Player

6 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

One of last night’s Lotto players successfully matched five numbers plus the bonus, securing a stunning prize of €31,678.

The player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on Tuesday, 4th February, from Colemans, Minor Row, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The winning numbers in last night’s (Wednesday, 5th February) Lotto draw were: 4, 5, 12, 30, 31, 35 and the bonus was 1.

The National Lottery is urging all players in Millstreet to check their tickets carefully. If you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.

National Lottery spokesperson, Emma Monaghan said: “One player in Cork is waking up €31,678 richer this morning after matching five numbers plus the bonus in last night’s Lotto draw. While there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €2,272,298, over 56,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, including our one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize. If you are the winner, we advise you to sign the back of the ticket, keep it somewhere safe and make contact with the National Lottery Prize Claims team as soon as possible!”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2023 alone, €227.9 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.