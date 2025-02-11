Jack L to Perform in Skibbereen Town Hall

11 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

As part of his Unbroken Songs Tour 2025, Cork County Council will welcome Jack Lukeman to Skibbereen Town Hall on Saturday, the 22nd of March.

Join Jack L for an unforgettable evening celebrating resilience, hope, love, and dreams through his extraordinary musical journey. ‘Unbroken Songs’ draws from Jack’s 30-year career, during which he has uplifted spirits and touched hearts worldwide, performing through joyful and challenging times.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Caroll said, “Skibbereen has a great tradition of theatre going back to the mid-nineteenth century with travelling groups and musicians regularly performing in the Town Hall since the late 1850s. Now, having been upgraded and extended in 2023, we are setting the stage for the next era of culture, music and performance. We look forward to welcoming the great musical talent of Jack L to Skibbereen.”

The show will offer fans a powerful emotional journey from the bold energy of tracks like Georgie Boy, If We Only Have Love, and Keep Dancing to the reflective depth of Open Your Borders and the life-affirming Wicked Way.

“These songs carry the lessons and experiences I’ve gathered along the way,” Jack reflects. “Music has always been what helps us push forward, especially when things get tough. This tour is a journey through my life, immersed in songs.”

In ‘Unbroken Songs’, audiences will experience the evolution of an artist whose distinctive storytelling and powerful voice continue to captivate. The show features signature tracks and rare gems while marking the 20th anniversary of Jack’s seminal album ‘Broken Songs’, offering fans a fresh opportunity to revisit this landmark work. “These songs have grown with me,” Jack says. “Playing them now feels like coming full circle.”

Tickets are priced at €30 (incl. booking fee) and are available from www.tickets.ie