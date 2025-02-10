Your chance to meet guide dogs

10 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

February is the month of love, and what better way to show your grá for our four-legged friends than by joining one of our nationwide meet-ups taking place on Saturday, 15 February?

Where: Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Training Centre, Model Farm Road, Cork, T12 WT4A

When: 1pm – 3pm, Saturday 15 February

&

Where: My Place, Midleton, P25 YT50

When: 11am – 2pm, Saturday 15 February

Come along to learn more about the incredible work we do and discover how our adorable puppies grow into resilient, life-changing Guide and Assistance Dogs. You’ll see firsthand how even just one hour of your time can help transform lives in 2025.

Connect with fellow dog lovers, and be part of something truly meaningful. Together, we can change lives – one paw at a time!

About Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence. For nearly 50 years we have provided life-changing services and support to people across Ireland. All services are offered free of charge with 85% of funding coming from the generosity of the general public, corporate support and legacies.

Services include:

• Guide Dog Programme for people who are blind or vision impaired

• Assistance Dog Programme for families of children with autism

• Community Dog Programme

• Orientation and Mobility Training (Long Cane)

• Independent Living Skills Training

• Child Mobility Programme