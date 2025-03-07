World-Leading Cardiologist Chooses Cork

7 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Mater Private Cork, home to the largest cardiology department in Munster, is pleased to announce the appointment of internationally renowned Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Dr John P Foran.

Dr JP Foran, who has trained and practiced at some of the UK’s leading hospitals, including Great Ormond Street Hospital, King’s College, St George’s, and the Royal Brompton, is making Ireland his professional home for the first time.

Drawn by Mater Private’s reputation for innovation and excellence in cardiac care, he joins a team at the forefront of cardiac care in Munster.

Bringing over 30 years of expertise, Dr. Foran specialises in coronary intervention, heart rhythm disorders, structural heart disease, and stroke prevention techniques. A pioneer in the field, he introduced left atrial appendage closure to the UK in 2003, a minimally invasive procedure that reduces stroke risk in high-risk atrial fibrillation patients.

Dr. Foran is widely recognised for his contributions to clinical research, education, and international faculty engagements, and his academic focus includes innovative therapies for stroke prevention, advancements in intracoronary stent implantation, and interventional treatments for resistant hypertension.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr. Foran said: “Mater Private Network’s commitment to advancing cardiac care is truly impressive, and Mater Private Cork is leading the way in delivering cutting-edge interventional treatments. I am honored to join this exceptional team and excited to bring my experience to patients in Munster, thereby expanding access to World-class cardiac care.”

Sandra Daly, CEO of the Mater Private Cork welcomed Dr. Foran, stating:

“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Foran to lead our cardiology team. His expertise and pioneering work in interventional cardiology will be a tremendous asset to our patients and the wider medical community in Ireland. His decision to join us underscores Mater Private Cork’s reputation as a centre of excellence in cardiac care.”

Dr. Foran’s arrival reinforces Mater Private Cork’s commitment to providing advanced cardiac treatment, ensuring patients across Munster have access to the latest interventional techniques and stroke prevention therapies.