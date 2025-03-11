Walking is good for your health. It needs no fancy equipment!

11 March 2025

By Tom Collins

Get Cork Walking’ 2025 was launched recently at Cork City Hall – A collaborative Project between Cork Sports Partnership, Get Ireland Walking and the collective local stakeholder network in Cork City and County Get Cork Walking ’Get Cork Walking’ Project was launched in 2021 as a Stakeholder Network invested in the creation of an active and healthy population and planet. The vision of this group is to get more people walking in Cork city and county for the betterment of the individual as well as the health of the planet. Various stakeholders have come together from all systems which work at a local level including Local Authorities, the HSE, Transport and Mobility stakeholders, research institutions, rural and recreational development groups.