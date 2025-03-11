Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse Open Weekend – 5th/6th April 2025

11 March 2025

The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower will host the ever popular Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse Open Weekend on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April. Due to scheduled restoration work taking place on the lighthouse from April to November, this will be the only opportunity to visit the iconic lighthouse this year.

The Open Weekend, kindly permitted by the Old Head Golf Links and Commissioners of Irish Lights, is an important fundraiser for the development of the Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower. All support would be hugely appreciated.

Shuttle Buses will run from the Old Head Signal Tower to the Old Head Lighthouse from 9:30am to 5pm approximately every half hour across the weekend.

Parking will be available at the Old Head Signal Tower – no vehicles/walkers permitted through the Golf Course. Disabled access to Lighthouse Grounds by request. Service Dogs Only.

No need to pre-book, just show up on the day. Tickets are €15 per adult, €40 for a family. Please note however the Old Head Lighthouse Weekends always generate considerable interest – it is strongly recommended to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

The Old Head Café will be open throughout the weekend, with refreshments also available at the Lighthouse Grounds.

Please contact info@oldheadofkinsale.com/021 4191285 with any questions/requests.