Two Cork SuperValu’s are among top 10 in Ireland

11 March 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Twohig’s SuperValu Kanturk, Co Cork and Ryan’s SuperValu Togher, Cork have been named as two of the top 10 SuperValu Stores in Ireland, as they were shortlisted for the ‘SuperValu Store of the Year’ accolade.

The retail stores were honoured for their achievements at the 2025 SuperValu National Conference, which was held in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Both stores were presented with their finalist award by Luke Hanlon, SuperValu Managing Director and SuperValu Sales Director, Dan Curtin.

Paul Ellison, independent judge, and retail consultant evaluated SuperValu stores around the Republic of Ireland and selected the overall winner. The focus of this year’s store audits were fresh food offering, food leadership and quality, people management, sustainability initiatives, and community involvement..

SuperValu Managing Director, Luke Hanlon, recognised the efforts made by the Cork stores: “The SuperValu Store of the Year Awards are one of the key milestones in the calendar for all of us at SuperValu. Being recognised as a finalist in these awards is a testament to the hard work and commitment to retail standards shown by Twohig’s SuperValu Kanturk and Ryan’s SuperValu Togher throughout the year. We know that customers, now more than ever, are seeking constant innovation and value in the products offered across our store network. Both stores’ emphasis on product range and quality food, customer service and sustainability was clear across the stores. Congratulations to the teams Twohig’s SuperValu and Ryan’s SuperValu on this fantastic achievement.”