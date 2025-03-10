Two Deloitte partners appointed Adjunct Professors in UCD Smurfit School & University College Cork

10 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

Deloitte Ireland is delighted to announce that two Deloitte Tax & Legal partners have been appointed as Adjunct Professors in two of Ireland’s leading universities.

Caroline O’Driscoll, Deloitte partner and Co-Founder of award-winning social enterprise I Wish, has been appointed Adjunct Professor in University College Cork, within the College of Business and Law.

Tom Maguire, Deloitte partner and published author, has been appointed as Adjunct Full Professor in Tax Policy at UCD Smurfit School.

“Tax is a critical issue domestically and internationally. One only has to look at the pace of change in the past few years as we and other countries sought to adhere to OECD agreements and other policy developments. These in turn feed into our annual Budgets and Finance Acts. It is an increasingly fascinating space to work in, so I am delighted to be joining UCD Smurfit School as an Adjunct Full Professor in Tax Policy.

“I look forward to collaborating with the UCD team and to engaging with students,” said Tom Maguire.

Caroline O’Driscoll said: “Like many of my generation, I was the first in my family to go to university. When I graduated with my law degree, I knew what an incredible opportunity I had in front of me. I was determined to take it. Education is one of life’s great levellers, it has allowed me to participate at the table in a way my parents never had the chance to.

“I am passionate about education and I have spent the last 10 years advocating for equality in STEM education for girls through the organisation I co-founded, I Wish. I am delighted and honoured to support students on their journey by joining by my alma matter, University College Cork, as Adjunct Professor.”

Commenting on the appointments, Daryl Hanberry, Head of Tax & Legal, Deloitte Ireland, said: “Tom and Caroline’s appointments are well-deserved. Not only are they committed and authoritative tax practitioners, they are also leaders within the business community who are both committed to supporting the current and next generation of professionals. I know they will both continue to make an impact that matters in these new roles.”

Tom Maguire biography

Beyond Tom’s advisory work, he is an author and thought leader in Irish Tax policy. He has a bi-weekly column in the Business Post and has written several books, including the highly-regarded ‘Irish Capital Gains Tax’. This features a foreword by the then Minister for Finance and current EU Commissioner Michael McGrath.

He is also the author of Bloomsbury’s leading texts for those working in tax – “Irish Income Tax” (formerly “Judge”) and “The Taxation of Companies” (formerly “Feeney”). Both are recognised as the most authoritative commentary on those taxes in Ireland with the latter containing a foreword by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe recognising Tom’s authorship.

Caroline O’Driscoll biography

Caroline has over 25 years’ experience advising companies on inward and outward investment in the technology sector.

In a voluntary capacity, Caroline is the co-founder of the social enterprise I Wish (Inspiring women in STEM), she is a former chairperson of the technology industry group it@cork and was a member of the Department of Education’s STEM advisory group for better gender balance in post primary education.