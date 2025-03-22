Rosscarbery woodlands shortlisted in coveted RDS Forestry Awards

22 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Willie & Avril Allshire of Rosscarbery, Co. Cork shortlisted for prestigious award

Willie & Avril Allshire in County Cork have been shortlisted in the RDS Forestry Awards which recognise and reward farmers and woodland owners that have adopted Climate-Smart Agricultural practices on their properties. These practices include sound commercial management, environmental protection, and biodiversity. The twin goals of promoting the economic and environmental benefits of good forestry and farming are fundamental to what the RDS hopes to achieve through its agriculture and rural affairs programme.

The awards will take place on Thursday 10th April as part of the ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival in the RDS in Dublin.

The Allshire’s from Rosscarbery, Co. Cork have been shortlisted for the Teagasc Farm Forestry Award category. The award aims to promote the positive sustainable contribution of forestry as an integral enterprise and acknowledges the farmer’s role in actively managing the forest and promoting tree planting. Avril and Willie’s farm is mixed containing the oldest Irish herd of free-range outdoor pigs alongside a meat processing unit for their artisan business. Theirs is one of three farms involved in West Cork Farm Tours and the site for a fledgling wellness business – Forest Bathing West Cork & Cork.

The ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival, which takes place over two days in the RDS in Ballsbridge, is being delivered as one of the RDS Foundation social impact programmes. It will bring together scientists, researchers, policymakers, industry professionals, practitioners, advocates and RDS Members to explore how Ireland can harness the benefits of our natural resources and the circular economy with a view to creating increased awareness, education and identification of solutions.

A series of talks and panel discussions will focus on the latest advancements and challenges in areas such as land use, forestry and the bioeconomy. The broad programme will also explore topics such as decarbonising construction, how to use the arts to engage with environmental societal change and primary science education.