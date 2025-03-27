AXAInsurance’s Roadsafe Roadshow visits Cork students

27 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Young drivers are 85% more likely to be involved in road accidents than older drivers, with speed, distraction, and inexperience the leading causes of road traffic accidents. According to Garda figures, one in three road fatalities in Cork last year involved a driver under 25 years.

To address this major issue on our roads, AXA recently brought its 2025 Roadsafe Roadshow in Cork, telling 1,500 Transition Year (TY) students a powerful and emotional road safety story at Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.

A Hard-Hitting Reality Check for Young Drivers

Now in its 16th year, the AXA Roadsafe Roadshow partners with An Garda Síochána and emergency services to deliver a raw, real-life depiction of the dangers on our roads. The event includes:

Reenactment of a night out ending in tragedy – showing the devastating impact of reckless driving.

– showing the devastating impact of reckless driving. First-hand accounts from emergency responders who deal with road fatalities.

who deal with road fatalities. Leo Lieghio, father of Marsia Lieghio, who tragically died in a road traffic accident, sharing his story. The AXA Roadsafe Roadshow encourages the next generation of young road users to actively consider the importance of road safety and the impact that dangerous driving, speeding, substance use and distracted driving can have on themselves and others.

To further support safer driving among young road users, AXA has partnered with the Irish School of Motoring (ISM) to provide the twelve Essential Driver Training lessons at a discounted rate.

Speaking at the launch of the AXA Roadsafe Roadshow in Cork, Mick Comerford, Retail Direct Director, AXA said, “For young Cork drivers, getting behind the wheel of a car for the first time and learning to drive is an exciting milestone in their lives. However, with that additional independence comes responsibility to drive safely for yourself and for all road users. Our data shows that young drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in road accidents than older drivers. The AXA Roadsafe Roadshow aims to provide young people on the verge of learning to drive with an honest and unfiltered account of how dangerous driving can destroy lives.”

Sergeant Robbie Stone at Cork City Roads Policing Unit said “We know that statistically, young drivers and particularly young male drivers continue to be vastly over-represented when it come to their involvement in serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions. If we can convince people to reduce their speed, to wear their seat belt, to remain focused on the task at hand while driving their cars, to not use their phones while driving, to never drink or take drugs and drive, we will see a reduction in the numbers of lives being lost on the roads across Ireland. An Garda Síochána have made huge efforts nationally and locally here in Cork to educate young drivers and the AXA Roadsafe Roadshow is a brilliant opportunity for the next generation of drivers to see the reality of the tragic consequences associated with serious injury and fatal collisions.”

The AXA Roadsafe Roadshow will also visit locations in Mayo, Louth, Kildare, North Dublin, Kerry, Donegal and the Midlands in 2025.

