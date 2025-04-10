Be Part of Cork on a Fork Fest, a Celebration of Cork’s Unique Food Culture this August

10 April 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork on a Fork Fest is calling on businesses and food producers across Cork city and the wider region to get involved in this year’s festival, running from August 13-17. The programme will be launched on May 7th.

The five-day festival showcases Cork’s world-class food scene, highlighting talented chefs, unique dining experiences, and top-quality local produce. Businesses can take part by curating special festival events, hosting tastings, leading demonstrations, collaborating with guest chefs, or showcasing their produce. The deadline for participation is Thursday, April 17 and businesses are encouraged to reach out to corkonaforkfest@gmail.com as soon as possible with expressions of interest.

With an exciting programme of dining experiences, chef collaborations, street events, food trails, tastings, talks, family-friendly activities, and live demonstrations, Cork on a Fork Fest is a vibrant celebration of Cork’s culinary identity. The event not only highlights the creativity and skill of the region’s food and hospitality industry but also provides a boost to the local food economy.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival, stating: “Cork boasts a wealth of talented and award-winning chefs, top-rated restaurants, beloved local eateries, independent cafes, lively pubs, and has a thriving outdoor dining scene. Our chefs and food producers are passionate about sharing their craft with both locals and visitors, and Cork on a Fork Fest is a fantastic platform to showcase this vibrant industry. I encourage everyone to take part, whether in a small or big way, as together we can strengthen Cork’s position as a world-class gastronomy destination.”

As a historic trading port dating back to 915-922, Cork has long been a farm-to-fork destination, leading the modern Irish speciality food movement for over 200 years. Its coastal shores and fertile farmland support a thriving network of artisan producers, many of whom supply the city’s iconic English Market. Restaurants and cafés benefit from the unique advantage of receiving freshly sourced ingredients within minutes, a hallmark of Cork’s vibrant food scene. Today, Cork continues to blend local traditions with global influences, creating a dynamic culinary landscape.

Cork on a Fork Fest is more than just an eating experience—it’s an opportunity to connect with the people behind the food. Festival goers can join farm visits, market tours, producer tastings, and bite-sized talks to learn about the dedication and craft of farmers, cheesemakers, and artisan producers. From award-winning cheeses to the freshest Atlantic seafood and classic Cork dishes like spiced beef and tripe and drisheen, the festival is a true taste of the region.

Cork’s drinks scene is also in the spotlight, with some of Ireland’s best distilleries and breweries calling the city home. The festival will feature workshops, tastings, pairings, and tours celebrating the city’s vibrant brewing and distilling heritage.

Organised and supported by Cork City Council, the festival is made possible through partnerships with local businesses and key industry stakeholders, including Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Pure Cork, Cork Airport, Cork Business Association, the Irish Examiner, Cork’s RedFM, and the IHF Cork branch. Many events will be free to attend, while others require advance booking.

The programme will be launched on May 7 at corkonaforkfest.ie with many tickets on sale then To stay updated, sign up for the festival newsletter or follow @corkonaforkfest on social media.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the best of Cork’s food scene this summer! For inquiries on how to get involved, email corkonaforkfest@gmail.com.