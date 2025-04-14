Will Cork City get a Luas style tram?

14 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

An 18km long route running from Ballincollig to Mahon Point proposed for Luas Cork now open to public consultation.

The Emerging Preferred Route (EPR) for Luas Cork was launched today by Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD at Cork City Hall.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has published the Emerging Preferred Route and is inviting the public to have its say on the proposed plan. The public consultation is open for eight weeks until Monday 9th June at 5.30pm.

Luas Cork is a proposed 18km long light rail line with up to 25 stops running from Ballincollig to Mahon Point, connecting key destinations such as MTU, Cork University Hospital, UCC, Cork city centre, Kent Station, Cork Docklands, Blackrock and Mahon.

The scheme includes a new public transport bridge connecting Kent Station to Kennedy Quay and new cycling infrastructure along much of the route. The Emerging Preferred Route also includes a proposed 1000 vehicle Park & Ride facility in Ballincollig and a Mobility Hub in Mahon.

Cork is planned to be the fastest-growing city in Ireland over the next 20 years with a population targeted to grow by 50 to 60 percent. High-quality public transport projects like Luas Cork are key to delivering the large-scale regeneration and investment planned for Cork, such as the development of the Cork City Docklands, expected to deliver 20,000 new homes and almost 25,000 jobs across the 4.2-acre site at Kennedy Quay.

TII and the NTA invite the public to participate in the following consultation on www.luascork.ie where details of the proposals are published. There will be a number of open days across the city during the consultation where drawings can be inspected and staff from TII will be available to answer questions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“The announcement today of the Emerging Preferred Route for Luas Cork is a significant step in an infrastructure project that will be transformational for Cork city.

“Luas Cork will hugely improve connectivity in the city by modernising the city’s public transport network, making it more accessible and creating new opportunities for residents, visitors and local businesses. It’s very positive to see this project progressing, and from that point of view I’d like to acknowledge the work done by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the National Transport Authority and indeed Cork City Council.

“With the consultation process now open, I’d encourage everybody to take this opportunity to provide their feedback and share their views on this exciting proposal.”

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien TD highlighted the significance of Cork being selected by the European Commission as one of Europe’s first climate-neutral cities. This designation aligns with the EU’s 100 Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030 initiative, which aims to accelerate sustainable urban transformation across Europe.

“The development of Luas Cork will play a key role in achieving this goal. By providing a modern, reliable, and efficient public transport option, Luas Cork will encourage a shift away from private car use, reducing traffic congestion, lowering carbon emissions, and improving air quality. The project will also complement other sustainable transport initiatives, such as expanded bus services and enhanced cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.”

Lord Mayor of Cork City Dan Boyle said; “The announcement of an emerging preferred route for Luas Cork is very welcome. A long awaited, missing, but vital, link in the city’s transport infrastructure, it will provide real choice to have more people travel by public transport, reduce car dependency, connect key locations and allow for significant additional growth in the development of city. The challenge is to see it constructed and operating in the shortest possible time frame.”

Hugh Creegan, interim CEO of the NTA said: “Luas Cork is a central part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS). CMATS will deliver a series of public transport services including Luas Cork, BusConnects Cork, heavy rail improvements, safe cycling and walking infrastructure. This new era of public transport will enable Cork to develop into an accessible, connected and vibrant city.’’

Peter Walsh, CEO of TII said: “TII has a strong record in transparent public engagement, and we look forward to hearing from everyone before we progress to the next stage of design on this transformative public transport project for Cork city.”

For more information on the Luas Cork project www.luascork.ie (slow website)