John Mullins R.I.P. (March 1968 – April 2025)

14 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Tributes paid following sudden death of 57-year old John Mullins

The popular Cork Businessman John Mullins has died after a sudden illness. He was a co-founder of solar firm Amarenco, and a true son of Cork. He grew up in Cork City and lived more recently in Castlematyr, East County Cork. He had many senior roles in Cork business and sporting circles including being Chief Executive of Bord Gáis, President of Cork Chamber, Chairman of the Port of Cork Company, and in June 2024 he ran in the European Elections, seeking to become a Fine Gael MEP for Ireland Douth, where received almost 40,000 votes but didn’t secure a seat in the competitive race which included incumbent FG MEP Sean Kelly. Mullins was also the current Age Friendly Ambassador for Cork City.

The Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr. Dan Boyle said: “ There is huge shock and sadness in Cork today at the sudden passing of a stalwart of the Cork and Irish business community, John Mullins. In his roles over the years as Chief Executive of Bord Gais, Chairman of the Port of Cork, co-founder of Amarenco Solar, past President of Cork Chamber and Director of SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh and the Tyndall Institute, John’s leadership and strategic foresight had a huge impact on the development and direction of this city and country”.

“Just last week he was in City Hall to launch a collaboration between EnergyCloud Ireland, Cork City Council and the Cork Age Friendly City programme, driving an innovative technology project which uses smart technology to give free hot water to elderly people. Many people knew John the businessman, but not everyone knew of his strong commitment to social cohesion, being a key player in extending education and training opportunity to less advantaged communities as part of projects like Project Refocus”.

An Tánaiste Simon Harris TD said: “It was with shock and deep sadness that I learned of the passing of John Mullins earlier today.

“It was an honour to know John, to soldier with him in politics, to canvass with him and I always found it a joy to be in his company.

“John led a distinguished career including leading Bord Gáis Energy through a period of great transition. John was a businessman and an entrepreneur who was experienced and motivated by ingenuity and reward of enterprise.

“A GAA fan, a charity advocate, John was a true son of Cork. Whether it was through his chairmanship of the Port of Cork, his role as director of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, or his presidency of Cork Chamber of Commerce, his entire career was motivated by a desire to do right by his native city.

“For Fine Gael, he was a proud friend of so many and a party activist to his core. He was a former president of Young Fine Gael, a party trustee, a director of elections and more recently a European election candidate. The Fine Gael family, especially across Cork, mourns his loss today.

“He was kind, witty, intelligent, fundamentally decent and someone who always wanted to do right by his community and his country. His loss is immense and will be felt deeply by so many.

“I am especially thinking of his wife Siobhan and his two children Michael and Sarah as well as his parents Pat and Eileen. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”.

A statement from Amarenco said

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Chairman, John Mullins. As a co-founder of Amarenco, alongside Alain Desvigne, he was a visionary entrepreneur and a passionate climate protection advocate.

John held executive roles within Amarenco until the end of 2024, driving the business forward in the face of many challenges. His dedication, vision, and values have left a lasting mark and will continue to guide our company into the future.

John will be greatly missed by all within our business, and our industry, for his leadership and friendship. Our business is stronger because of him and we remain fully committed to ensuring our continued success with the same passion and dedication.

We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.”