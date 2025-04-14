14 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Over 5,800 Cork homes, businesses and farms near Clonakilty can now connect to fibre broadband on NBI network

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has said that over 5,800 Cork properties in its Clonakilty deployment area can now avail of a high-speed fibre broadband connection. The area covers the rural townlands of Clonakilty, Kilmaloda and Kilkerranmore.

82,000 premises in Co Cork are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Cork will receive €314M of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 5,832 Cork premises in the Clonakilty deployment area that can join the NBI™ network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living nearby to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Cork and there is a total of 40,786 premises that can now pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 13,413 connections made so far. This includes the rural communities of Kanturk, Carrigaline and Midleton. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up-to-date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

NBI has now passed over 346,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband with over 120,000 now connected. The average take-up rate of 33% is well ahead of projections and international comparisons and surpasses 50% in areas of the country where the network has been live for 18 months.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that over 5,800 Cork premises in the Clonakilty deployment area can now order high-speed broadband services through the NBI™ network. This will enable those who connect to experience the life-changing benefits of high-speed broadband with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second.

“Overall, over 40,700 homes, businesses and farms in Co Cork can now order a high-speed fibre connection to the NBI™ network. This includes: over 5,800 premises near Clonakilty,

over 4,700 near Carrigaline,

almost 4,000 near Fermoy,

almost 4,100 near Kanturk,

over 9,500 near Midleton,

over 6,500 near Templemartin, and

over 2,200 near Youghal. “We are working hard on the ground to progress other areas of the county through the construction phases. We are encouraging Cork residents to visit the NBI website to check their Eircode and sign up for updates.” As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area. Some 72 RSPs have already signed up to sell service on the NBI™ network and 68 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the NBI™ network, visit NBI.ie/buy. The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order. Keep up to Speed! NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progress in their area.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 955 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Cork include the Ionadh Áise, Laharn Heritage Centre and Tureencahill Community Centre. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also now connected for educational access as part of the NBP.