Civic Reception for CIE  to celebrate 80 years since its formation

16 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Dan Boyle, tonight hosted a Civic Reception for C.I.E Córas Iompair Éireann (CIE) to celebrate 80 years since its formation.

Speaking at the event, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle said “I am honoured to host a civic reception in recognition of the significant contributions Córas Iompair Éireann (CIE) has made to the citizens of Cork over the past 80 years. Their services have been pivotal in connecting families, friends, and communities throughout the city of Cork, across Ireland, and internationally via their buses, rail networks, and the Rosslare Europort. I extend my heartfelt gratitude for their dedication and look forward to many more years of CIE’s presence in Cork”

The CIÉ Group is Ireland’s largest public transport provider. With over 12,000 staff, the Group carried 350 million passengers in 2023. C.I.E has several operating companies including, Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Rosslare Europort and CIÉ tours.

The goal of CIÉ is to deliver attractive sustainable public transport services, which supports the continued growth of the Irish economy and social cohesion. As the leading provider of public transport services in the State, the CIÉ Group is committed to the provision of accessible services for all its customers.