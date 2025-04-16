College abolishes fees for 2024/2025

16 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham



Cork Education and Training Board Announces No Fees for 2025-2026 Academic Year

Cork College of FET, part of Cork ETB’s Further Education and Training Services, recently nnounced that all Level 5 and 6 courses will be offered free of charge for the 2025-2026 academic year. This initiative aims to make education more accessible to all individuals in the Munster region, reflecting Cork ETB’s commitment to lifelong learning and a pathway for every learner.

By eliminating fees for the upcoming academic year, Cork College of FET continues to honour the legacy of Saint Finbarr, the Patron Saint of Cork, who dedicated his life to teaching. This initiative embodies the spirit of “Where Finbarr taught, let Munster learn… for free!!,” ensuring that education remains a right, not a privilege, for Cork City and County.

Cork College of FET offers a diverse range of courses, through its seven Campuses, across multiple disciplines, including:

Apprenticeships

Applied Sciences

Art, Craft and Design

Business and Administration

Computer Science and Information Technology

Creative Media Technology

Engineering and Construction

Environment and Horticulture

Hair, Beauty and Complementary Therapies

Performing Arts

Tourism and Hospitality

By eliminating fees, Cork College of FET aims to provide equal opportunities for learners, regardless of financial background.

Denis Leamy, Chief Executive, Cork ETB, stated, “We believe education is a fundamental right, and by eliminating fees, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring that everyone in Munster has the opportunity to learn and grow.” This is a transformative step towards a more inclusive and skilled future. It will open doors for many people who might not have been able to afford education otherwise.”