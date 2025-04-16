16 April 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Best Places to Find Home Office Furniture in Ireland: A Comprehensive Guide

In recent years, remote and hybrid working has become increasingly popular. With more people setting up home offices, the need for comfortable and stylish furniture has never been greater. A well-designed home office is not just about aesthetics—it is crucial in ensuring productivity and overall well-being.

A comfortable workspace can boost your efficiency, reduce physical strain, and even help maintain a positive mental outlook throughout your working day.

With the above in mind, let’s explore some of the best places to shop for your home office furniture in Ireland. Whether you prefer browsing online or visiting a physical showroom, there is an array of local and national retailers offering an assortment of styles, price ranges, and ergonomic features.

Overview of Top Retailers and Sources

Below are our top picks for reputable and trusted retailers known for their range, quality, and style. These retailers can cater to various tastes and budgets, whether searching for a few standout pieces or a complete office set-up.

The Best Option

FurnitureNextDay (furniturenextday.com)

FurnitureNextDay (furniturenextday.com) combines all the elements you need to conveniently shop for home office furniture. Not only does it stock a comprehensive stock of home office products, but it also makes shopping for your home office furniture easy. Importantly, the prices for the home office products are competitively priced while the quality of the furniture is outstanding. And with their financing option, you can furnish your office with little upfront payment.

Finally, FurnitureNextDay offers next-day shipping for all products to Ireland and North Ireland; you’re guaranteed fast delivery.

Highlight:

FurnitureNextDay stands out for its focus on long-term usability. If you are looking for office furniture built to last and can easily handle the rigours of daily use, their range is well worth considering. On the company website, they categorised their home furniture product under three categories:

– Study Desks

– Laptop Desk

– Gaming Station

This intuitive categorisation makes it easy to find your products.

Local & Specialised Retailers

#1. Meubles.ie

Meubles.ie is known for its impressive variety of home office set-ups that combine both functionality and an appealing design. The retailer has built a reputation for providing uniquely styled pieces that cater to a modern workforce seeking excellent organics, comfort, and style.

Highlight:

Their collection features pieces from renowned brands, including WOOOD, Mindy Brownes, Vipack, and Stressless, crafted with quality materials and available both online and in their physical stores. With a keen focus on design and durability, Meubles.ie is an excellent choice if you are looking for furniture that doubles as a statement piece in your home office.

#2. Aline Office Furniture

Aline Office Furniture specialises in office-centric solutions that emphasise ergonomics and style. Their range is designed to cater specifically to the needs of those who spend many hours at their desks.

Highlight:

The retailer offers a wide range of options for every item you might need in your home office. Whether you need adjustable desks, supportive chairs, or complete workstation solutions, Aline Office Furniture provides practical and well-designed options that ensure comfort without compromising on style. Additionally, they offer used furniture, which goes a long way in reducing the cost of setting up your home office.

#3. Elwood

Elwood provides a curated mix of contemporary office furniture with a modern flair. Their emphasis is on creating pieces that are not only functional but also aesthetically appealing in a modern home setting.

Highlight:

Elwood’s collection stands out for its focus on balancing aesthetic appeal with everyday functionality. If you desire a home office set-up that looks chic and offers the latest ergonomic features, Elwood is a retailer worth exploring.

Large-Scale and Well-Known Retailers

#1. Harvey Norman Ireland

Harvey Norman Ireland is a well-established name in the world of furniture retail. They offer a broad selection of home office furniture, from traditional designs to the latest modern trends. Their extensive range caters to a wide array of tastes and budgets.

Highlight:

What sets Harvey Norman apart is their network of 17 in-store showrooms in Ireland and Northern Ireland. These physical spaces allow you to test the comfort and quality of the furniture before making a purchase, ensuring that the pieces you choose meet your expectations in terms of both style and functionality.

#2. IKEA Ireland

IKEA Ireland is renowned for its affordability, modern aesthetics, and adaptability. The Swedish giant offers a wide range of home office furniture that is stylish yet practical, making it a favourite among those setting up home offices on a budget.

Highlight:

IKEA’s DIY solutions and modular pieces are designed to fit a variety of spaces, from small apartments to large homes. Their product lines often include options that allow you to customise your office set-up, which is ideal for individuals who love to personalise their space while keeping costs low.

#3. JYSK

JYSK is recognised for providing value-based options that appeal to budget-conscious shoppers. Their collection includes a mix of home office essentials designed with a focus on simplicity and durability.

Highlight:

Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian design, JYSK offers products that are both stylish and functional. Their range is particularly attractive for those who want modern, no-fuss furnishings that are easy on the wallet yet don’t skimp on quality. With 25 in-store showrooms and a highly intuitive web store, shopping for your home office furniture with JYSK is convenient.

Boutique and Niche Providers

#1. Michael Murphy

Overview:

Michael Murphy stands out as a boutique provider offering high-quality, trend-forward office furniture. Their selections are aimed at those seeking to create a high-end work environment that reflects contemporary design trends.

Highlight:

Their unique design elements are perfect for high-end home office set-ups. With Michael Murphy, you can expect to find statement pieces that truly elevate the aesthetic of your workspace while delivering exceptional functionality.

#2. EZ Living Interiors

EZ Living Interiors focuses on modern, stylish office furniture that often doubles as interior design elements. Their approach is to integrate functionality with aesthetics, ensuring that your office space is both practical and visually appealing.

Highlight:

This retailer is ideal for anyone looking to blend their office set-up seamlessly with the rest of their home décor. The furniture’s design is both current and classic, making it a sound investment for modern living spaces.

#3. Foys

Foys offers a curated collection that focuses on ergonomic solutions coupled with stylish accessories. Their range is versatile and spans from traditional designs to ultra-modern pieces.

Highlight:

Foys is especially appealing for those who place a premium on ergonomics. With a focus on reducing physical strain while adding a touch of style to your workspace, their collection supports both comfort and a professional image.

How to Get the Best Deals and Shop Smart

Finding the right home office furniture is not just about style and functionality; it’s also about getting the best value for your money. So, how do you ensure you get the best deals?

Here are some smart tips and strategies to help you shop smart and secure great deals.

Take Advantage of Seasonal Sales & Promotions

Many retailers run seasonal sales and special promotions throughout the year. For instance, you might find significant discounts at well-known retailers like IKEA during festive seasons or clearance events.

Similarly, specialised online retailers often hold flash sales, where you can secure high-quality items at reduced prices. Subscribing to newsletters from your favourite retailers to stay informed about upcoming sales and exclusive online offers is a good idea.

Comparing Online and Physical Showrooms

While shopping online offers the convenience of browsing from your sofa and accessing a wider range of options, visiting a physical showroom has its own benefits. Testing furniture in person allows you to gauge comfort levels and quality, which is particularly important for items like chairs and desks.

On the other hand, online shopping gives you the advantage of detailed product reviews and often better deals due to lower overhead costs. Consider exploring multiple channels to make an informed decision—balancing the efficiency of online shopping with the hands-on experience of a showroom visit.

Customer Reviews & Professional Recommendations

Before making a purchase, reading customer reviews and professional recommendations can provide valuable insights. User experiences often highlight the practical aspects of using certain furniture pieces, such as their durability, comfort, and after-sale support. Professional critiques, on the other hand, can shed light on ergonomic features and design trends.

Platforms like social media, specialised review websites, and even blogs run by interior design experts are excellent sources of real-life experiences. Paying attention to this feedback will help you choose furniture that not only looks good but also meets your functional needs over time.

In Conclusion

As the trend towards remote and hybrid working continues to grow, creating an efficient and aesthetically pleasing home office has never been more important. By carefully selecting quality furniture, you invest in your health and productivity and contribute to your workspace’s overall atmosphere.

We’ve provided a guided tour through some of the best places to find home office furniture in Ireland—from local and specialised retailers like Meubles.ie, Aline Office Furniture, and Elwood, to large-scale providers such as Harvey Norman Ireland, IKEA Ireland, and JYSK, as well as boutique and niche options including Michael Murphy, EZ Living Interiors, Foys, and even Viking Direct for practical, long-term solutions. If you are looking for custom built furniture, then Focal Designs is a good source.

Remember, the best deals and smart shopping practices are key to securing a workspace that ticks all the boxes.