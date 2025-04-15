WEST CORK: Hollywood to Come to Schull at the end of May

15 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Special guest Barry Keoghan will join he line up of stellar guests, expected at the 2025 Fastnet Film Festival. The festival will run from the 21st to the 25th of May in the seaside village of Schull. Barry is a multi-award winning actor known for his intense and versatile performances. He got his start with a minor role in Between the Canals (2011) and gained national recognition as Wayne in Love/Hate(2013). His breakthrough came in 2017 with Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, where his chilling portrayal of Martin earned critical praise.

Keoghan has since starred in American Animals (2018), Calm with Horses (2019), The Green Knight (2021), and played Druig in Marvel’s Eternals (2021). His eerie take on the Joker in The Batman (2022) teased a possible return in the sequel. His role as Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) earned him an Oscar nomination and a BAFTA win.

In 2023, he captivated audiences in Saltburn, securing Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. On TV, he has appeared in Rebellion (2016), Chernobyl (2019), Top Boy (2023), and Masters of the Air (2024). An amateur boxer and Dior brand ambassador, Keoghan continues to rise as one of the most exciting actors of his generation.

Fastnet Film Festival is a world-class celebration of independent cinema, offering an inspiring platform for filmmakers and film lovers alike. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Schull, the festival is renowned for its engaging workshops, networking opportunities with industry professionals, and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Its relaxed hospitality makes it an unmissable highlight on the film festival calendar.

The Festival which will run from Wednesday the 21st to Sunday the 25th of May, will feature an exciting lineup of Seminars, Masterclasses, and Workshops covering topics such as Editing, Casting, Auditioning, Cinematography, Acting, Shorts to Feature, Funding, Distribution, Score Composition, Regional Filmmaking, and more. Fringe events include live music, drama performances, book readings, a movie quiz, café screenings throughout the town, and high-quality, free family entertainment.

The 2025 festival would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors: Judy and Bill Bollinger, RTÉ Supporting the Arts, Cork County Council, The Arts Council, Screen Ireland, The Crespo Foundation, Benny & Cliona McCabe, Creative Technology, Right Price Tiles, IMRO, Creative Places, and the invaluable private contributions from friends and local businesses. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the village of Schull for providing an idyllic setting for this internationally acclaimed festival and for the unwavering encouragement and enthusiasm of the entire community.