57,000 Passengers Expected At Cork Airport This Easter Bank Holiday Weekend

18 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport is preparing for a very busy Easter Bank Holiday, with 57,000 passengers expected this weekend and Easter Sunday being the busiest day of the weekend. This Easter Bank Holiday weekend represents a 14% increase in passenger numbers compared with last year’s Easter Bank Holiday.

With schools on holiday, many families will be taking the opportunity to head off to the warmer climes of Spain, Portugal and Italy while many others will jet off to some of Europe’s most iconic cities like London, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Barcelona and Brussels for a city break. Overall passenger numbers across the extended Easter break are up by almost 20% compared with the same period last year.

Looking ahead to a very busy Easter, Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport’s Managing Director said: “Our summer season has really started well and with growth of 14% on our Easter traffic, the news that Cork Airport is easier and friendlier is reaching far and wide. Families want no drama at airports, and we pride ourselves on offering that experience at Cork Airport.”

Passengers intending on flying from Cork Airport this coming weekend are advised to arrive 90 minutes before their flight departs, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free airport experience. Given the high demand for travel at this time of year, passengers are strongly advised to prebook their car parking on corkairport.com to secure the best rates and the best availability.