How to get a house in Cork City for 33% below market value

22 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Clúid Housing is opening applications for 51 two- and three-bed Cost Rental houses at its new development at Newton Heights, Boherboy Road, Cork.

Applications for new Cost Rental homes at Newton Heights, Boherboy Road, Lotamore, Cork, opened at 9am on Wednesday 16 April and will close at 5pm on Wednesday 30 April. Interested applicants will be able to apply for one of the 12 brand new two-bed houses, with a rent of €1,206 per month, or one of the 39 three-bed houses with a rent of €1,407 per month. This rent is a 33% discount on comparable homes in the area. In addition to the low cost to run these brand-new A-rated homes, Cost Rental residents will also benefit from secure, life-long tenancies and high-quality, responsive management and maintenance.

The homes are set within Newton Heights, an estate with a mix of affordable, social and Cost Rental homes, close to the schools and shops of Mayfield, Cork City. As well as the nearby amenities, the new residents will also benefit from a communal green space at the centre of the development.

Applications will be open for two weeks, and Clúid expects residents to begin getting their keys in June. Those interested in a long-term, secure tenancy in one of these homes need to register their interest online, via www.cluid.ie/cost-rental, and upload supporting documentation to the online portal. Documents required include proof of identity, bank statements to prove household income, and employer and landlord references.

Colin Byrne, Head of Affordable Rental, Clúid Housing, said:

“Our first Cost Rental homes in Cork City, at Lancaster Gate, proved to be incredibly popular, so we’re delighted to be able to offer more people in Cork the chance to live in a secure, high-quality home at a fair price. We expect there will be a lot of interest in these homes at Newton Height, so we recommend potential applicants read the FAQs on the Clúid website and start gathering their documents now.”

Cost Rental is a new, secure form of rental housing tenure in Ireland, designed for people whose income means they don’t qualify for social housing or other support, such as HAP, but who still struggle to rent on the open market. All Cost Rental homes have their rents set at a minimum level of 25% below the local market rents. The rents in Cost Rental homes are set to cover the cost of construction, maintenance, and operation of the development, ensuring long-term affordability for residents.

To be eligible to rent one of these new Cost Rental homes, applicants must be able to prove:

Their net household income is below €59,000 per year

They are not receiving any social housing supports, such as HAP or Rent Supplement

They can afford the rent

They don’t own a property

The household is the correct size for the home

These new Cost Rental homes were delivered by Clúid in partnership with Cork City Council, and with the support of the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government, The Housing Agency and the Housing Finance Agency. They were built by Clancy Construction and Lyonshall, as part of Clúid’s growing construction programme.