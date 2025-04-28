Daughter of famous writer Arthur Miller to visit West Cork

28 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Many Irish people in their 40’s will remember the name Arthur Miller, because his work ‘Death of a Salesman’ was on Junior Cert for English. Now his daughter Rebecca Miller – who is famous in her own right – is to visit West Cork

This May, the Fastnet Film Festival in Schull will host three special events celebrating the work of acclaimed filmmaker, author, and artist Rebecca Miller. Across a live interview, a book reading, and a film screening, audiences will have the rare opportunity to engage with her creative journey and storytelling craft.

Rebecca Miller will sit down for a live interview with Barry Monahan, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Film & Screen Media at University College Cork. Together, they will explore her approach to filmmaking and writing, delving into the art of storytelling and the influences that have shaped her wide-ranging body of work. With a career spanning cinema, literature, and visual art, Miller’s voice remains one of the most distinctive and thoughtful in contemporary culture.

The festival will also feature a screening of Arthur Miller: Writer, Rebecca Miller’s 2017 documentary about her father, the iconic American playwright. This deeply personal film blends rare archival footage, candid interviews, and family memories to present a rich, intimate portrait of Arthur Miller. More than a biographical account, it offers a humanizing glimpse into his convictions, creative process, and the complexities of his personal life, all seen through the lens of a daughter and fellow artist.

In addition, there will be a special reading event hosted at Worm Books, where Rebecca Miller will share excerpts from her literary works and reflect on storytelling across page and screen. She is the author of Personal Velocity, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, Jacob’s Folly, and her most recent novel Touch (2023), a moving meditation on grief, friendship, and human connection. Known for her emotional depth and unforgettable characters, Miller’s fiction has garnered critical acclaim and continues to resonate with readers around the world.

Rebecca Miller’s filmography includes Angela (1995), Personal Velocity (2002), The Ballad of Jack and Rose (2005), The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009), Maggie’s Plan (2015), and She Came to Me (2023). Her work has received honors from Sundance, the Independent Spirit Awards, and Gotham Awards, and is part of the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She also wrote the screenplay for Proof (2005) and adapted her story collection Personal Velocity into an award-winning film.

Spanning film, fiction, and fine art, Rebecca Miller’s work is unified by a passion for character, complexity, and emotional truth. These events offer a rare opportunity to encounter that vision up close.

The Festival which will run from Wednesday the 21st to Sunday the 25th of May, will feature an exciting lineup of Seminars, Masterclasses, and Workshops covering topics such as Editing, Casting, Auditioning, Cinematography, Acting, Shorts to Feature, Funding, Distribution, Score Composition, Regional Filmmaking, and more. Fringe events include live music, drama performances, book readings, a movie quiz, café screenings throughout the town, and high-quality, free family entertainment.

All tickets go on sale following the Launch on Monday 28th at 9am through Eventbrite.

Check out www.fastnetfilmfestival.com for all the info.