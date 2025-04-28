Parliament Bridge Repair Starts This Week

28 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Today crews will begin repairing the stone parapet on Parliament Bridge. The works will also extend to the cleaning and repointing of the bridge’s facades and parapets and the replacement of footways and kerbs. The works are expected to be completed by late August this year.

A footpath closure will be in place on one side of the bridge at a time in order to facilitate works. Pedestrians are asked to please follow signage in place to cross the bridge safely. Traffic lanes will not be impacted by the works.

Earlier this month, one of two new pedestrian bridges for Cork City was lifted into place at Proby’s Quay, as part of the ongoing Beamish & Crawford Quarter public realm upgrade.

As part of Jones Civil Engineering contracted works, the bridge was built off site by Thompsons of Carlow and lifted into place by East Cork Crane Hire. The bridge, which is 29m in length and between 7 and 11m wide, was lifted into place by an 800-tonne crane.

The bridge will provide access to and through the Beamish & Crawford site onto South Main Street. A second pedestrian bridge, linking Lamley’s Lane to Wandesford Quay, is under construction and will be lifted into place in the early summer.

The overall Beamish & Crawford project is due for completion in the final quarter of this year.