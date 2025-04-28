LANDMARK RENOVATION: €30,000 grant to restore doors of Bells of Shandon Church

28 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Doors Are Coming Off at Shandon!

St Anne’s Church, Shandon, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) grant of €30,000. This funding will be used to restore the church’s front doors which are believed to be the original doors, which date back over 300 years.

The doors of St Anne’s are an iconic feature of this historic building, serving as a warm and welcoming entry point for worshippers, visitors, and the local community. Their restoration is a vital step in preserving the church’s heritage while ensuring it remains a vibrant and inviting space.

Rev. Meghan Farr, Priest in Charge at St Anne’s, expressed her gratitude for the grant and emphasised the significance of the doors:

“The doors of St Anne’s Shandon have stood as a symbol of welcome and openness for over three centuries. They are not just a physical gateway but a reflection of our mission to embrace all who come through them. This restoration ensures that we can continue to extend that welcome for generations to come.”

This restoration is part of a series of works identified in the Conservation Management Plan conducted last year, which was funded by the Community Monument Fund. The plan outlined key preservation and conservation needs for St Anne’s to ensure the longevity of this beloved landmark.

St Anne’s Shandon wishes to thank the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Cork City Council for their support through the BHIS grant. This funding plays an essential role in safeguarding our shared cultural heritage and maintaining the beauty of our historic buildings.

In addition, St Anne’s has recently been awarded €130,000 from the Community Monument Fund under the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. This generous funding will support Phase 1 works identified in the Conservation Management Plan, which include essential repairs to the timber and metal structures supporting the bells. These elements have begun to show signs of deterioration, and the work aims to stabilise them and prevent further decay—marking a crucial step forward in preserving the structural integrity and heritage of this historic site.

The Select Vestry of St Anne’s is deeply committed to the conservation of this historic church. Additional restoration and preservation works are planned in the coming months and years, guided by the Conservation Management Plan. However, the scope of future projects will depend on securing further grant funding and support through fundraising efforts.

These works will complement urgent repairs to the clock face and mechanism being carried out by Cork City Council, supported by a €250,000 grant awarded to the Council under the Historic Structures Fund. This is part of a broader commitment to revitalising the Shandon area through strategic investment in its rich architectural heritage.

St Anne’s will endeavour to keep the church and tower open to visitors during the conservation works whenever it is safe to do so, in accordance with the guidance of our conservation architect and in line with health and safety guidelines. Information on closings will be communicated through the church website and social media.

Work on the doors is expected to commence this week. with updates provided to the community as the project progresses.

Background

The entrance to the church has a pair of imposing historic timber doors, probably built of oak, which are likely to date from early 19th century or even late 18th century, if original. They have substantial iron hinges, brackets, fixing bolts and lockcase which appear also to be original.

The main structure, visible on the inner face of the doors, is of substantial horizontal oak boards in an oak frame.

The proposal is to locally repair the west door of St. Anne’s to halt decay of the fabric and maintain the security of the building.

All works shall be in line with best conservation practice, based on an understanding of the structure and historic building technologies. The repairs will leave a record of works done and will not be artificially aged or otherwise falsify the historical evidence.

The condition of the doors necessitates their removal in their entirety from the existing entrance and removal to joiner workshop for repair and its subsequent refitting.

This involves the careful dismounting, lowering and manual handling out of the building and removal off site. New secure weatherproof temporary screen doors will be provided to the opening while the doors are removed to permit the continued use of the church.