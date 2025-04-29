Challenges in Establishing New Casino in Cork

29 April 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

A proposal in recent years to establish a physical casino in Ballincollig’s Westside Retail Park highlighted the significant challenges facing new gaming establishments in Cork. The plan, put forward by Coalquay Leisure Limited, was rejected by the local authority due to concerns about its adult-oriented nature and the potential nuisances it might introduce to the family-friendly retail environment.

Below we take a look at the proposal and why it was not successful, as well as the potential solutions that could benefit all parties.

Community Concerns and Local Opposition

The proposal again faced strong opposition from local residents and public figures after the community previously rejected it. In May 2024 A Fianna Fáil councillor and former Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher, publicly voiced his disapproval, emphasising that such a development was not suitable for Ballincollig. This sentiment was widely shared within the community, leading to a robust campaign against the casino. Many residents feared that the introduction of a casino could alter the character of the area, making it less welcoming for families and potentially increasing the concentration of similar venues.

In their decision, the planning authority cited several factors contributing to the rejection. These included the location’s lack of incidental footfall and inadequate passive surveillance, particularly during late hours. Such concerns underscored the perceived mismatch between the proposed casino and the existing retail outlets, which cater predominantly to families.

Regulatory Landscape and Online Casinos

The challenges faced by Coalquay Leisure Limited are not unique. They reflect broader regulatory hurdles that any casino operator must navigate in Ireland. The Gambling Regulation Act 2024 has introduced stricter licensing requirements and a renewed focus on responsible gambling practices. This legislation, which also covers online casinos, aims to protect vulnerable individuals and restrict advertising, signalling a shift towards more controlled and ethical gambling environments.

Online casinos, in particular, have come under increased scrutiny. The new regulations address issues such as user protection, advertising restrictions, and the implementation of a national exclusion register. These measures are designed to ensure that online gambling platforms operate within a framework that prioritises consumer safety and responsible gaming.

Premier Casinos, a prominent player in the Irish market, has expressed support for these regulatory changes. The company operates several locations across Cork City and provides both in-person and online gaming experiences. Their endorsement of the new regulations highlights an industry-wide recognition of the need for more robust consumer protection measures.

The Appeal Process and Potential Compromise

After the initial rejection, Coalquay Leisure Limited appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála. In their appeal, the company argued that local objections are based more on historical stigma than on evidence-based concerns. They contend that the casino could enhance Ballincollig’s night-time economy as well as providing jobs in Cork, and have proposed a temporary permission as a compromise. This approach underscores their willingness to address community concerns and adapt their plans to meet regulatory expectations.

Future Outlook and Industry Implications

The outcome of any planning appeal are always closely watched, because they may set a precedent for future casino developments, both in Cork and potentially across Ireland. Cases such as this highlight the delicate balance between fostering economic development through new business ventures and ensuring that such developments align with community values and regulatory standards.

As Ireland continues to refine its gambling laws, developers will need to navigate these challenges carefully. The integration of responsible gambling practices, both in physical and online casinos, will be crucial in gaining community trust and regulatory approval. The rejection of the Ballincollig casino proposal serves as a reminder of the complex landscape facing new casinos in Cork. It reflects the growing emphasis on community engagement and responsible gambling, both of which are essential in shaping the future of the casino industry in Ireland.