Cork International Choral Festival 2025 Competition Results

5 May 2025

By Valerie Ryan

The Cork International Choral Festival came to a climactic penultimate close with its Awards Ceremony yesterday evening (Sunday 4th May 2025) in Cork City Hall. Following a hugely successful festival, the jury results were finally announced for all sections of the festival’s varied and prestigious categories. International and national choirs from near and far waited nervously for the announcements.

The Cork International Choral Festival brought thousands of voices from across the globe together in a joyful celebration of music, community, and cultural exchange over the past five days. Cork was filled with breathtaking performances in city venues and sacred spaces, with spontaneous street singing and collaborations between international and local choirs. As the final notes fade on the 70th iteration of Cork’s oldest festival, the legacy of connection, inspiration, and shared song continues to resonate throughout the city.

The results for all categories are below.

Fleischmann International Trophy Competition Prize Winners

1st Prize

Choir: Chamber Choir of the Collegium Musicum Berlin, GERMANY

Conductor: Donka Miteva

93.17%

2nd Prize

Choir: Kammerkoret NOVA, NORWAY

Conductor: Julia Selina Blank

92.33%

3rd Prize

Choir: Stockholms Musikgymnasium Youth Choir 2025, SWEDEN

Conductor: Maria Goundorina

92.17%

International Awards

Lady Dorothy Mayer Memorial Trophy

Donated by Chris Mahon

Special Award for the performance of a piece in the Fleischmann International Trophy Competition.

Awarded to:

Choir: McMaster University Choir – Mixed Chorus, Canada

Conductor: Prof. Melanie Tellez

For the performance of: Rauði riddarinn – Hreiðar Ingi Þorsteinsson

Schuman/Europe Trophy

In memory of Moira Pyne (1916 – 2009)

Special Award for the performance of a piece by a living European Composer in the Fleischmann International Trophy Competition.

Awarded to:

Choir: Coro Sinfonía, Spain

Conductor: Selena Cancino

For the performance of Verde mar – Bernadet Kühne

Heinrich Schütz Perpetual Trophy

In memory of Hans Waldemar Rosen

Special Award for the performance of a choral work by Heinrich Schütz in the National or International Competitions.

Awarded to:

Choir: Junges Consortium Berlin [GERMANY]

Conductor: Vinzenz Weissenburger

For the performance of: So fahr ich hin zu Jesu Christ –

The McCurtain and McSwiney Memorial Trophy

Donated by the Cork Council of Trade Unions

Special Award, decided by the members of the International Jury, to a conductor in the International Competition for the performance of an imaginative and artistic programme. The recipient of this Trophy also receives a special award, kindly donated by Musica International, which offers them full access to the Musica International website and their virtual choral library. Musica International is a major project of the International Federation for Choral Music.

Awarded to:

Conductor: Maria Goundorina

From: Stockholms Musikgymnasium Youth Choir [SWEDEN]

PEACE Trophy

Donated by the P.E.A.C.E Movement Cork

Awarded to the choir that best embraces the spirit of the Festival, and fulfils the intentions of the trophy’s benefactors, the P.E.A.C.E. Movement, Cork.

Awarded to:

Choir: Mount Royal, Kantorei, Canada

Conductor: John Morgan

Ireland’s Choir of the Year

and

Recipient of The Victor Leeson Perpetual Trophy

Donated by The Guinness Choir in memory of its founder Victor Leeson

1st Prize

Choir: UCC Singers, CORK

Conductor: Ben Jacob

88%

2nd Prize

Choir: MTU Glór Society

Conductor: Dylan Tierney

82.56%

3rd Prize

Choir: Alma Choir, CORK

Conductor: Grace Bergin

82.44%

IBEC Workplace Choir of the Year

1st Place

Choir: The Musgrave Workplace Choir, CORK

Conductor: Saoirse Daly

86.17%

2nd Place

Choir: City Hall Singers

Conductor: Lorna Moore

85.33%

3rd Place

Choir: Liberty IT Choir, Antrim

Conductor: Donal McCrisken

84.83%

National Adult Competitions

National Competition for Chamber Choirs

1st Prize

Choir: Dynamics Vocal Ensemble Co Wicklow

Conductor: Jennifer Lee

88.33%

2nd Prize

Choir: Calliope CORK

Conductor: Sam Guisinger

85.33%

National Competition for Equal Voice Choirs

1st Prize

Choir: Realta Chamber Choir, Co Meath

Conductor: Claire Grogan

90.83%

2nd Prize

Choir: The WIllcollane, Cork

Conductor: Anne Dunphy

87.67%

National Competition for Mixed Voice Choirs

1st Prize

Choir: Trinity College Singers, Co. Dublin

Conductor: Donncha McDonagh

88.40%

2nd Prize

Choir: Millicent Singers

Conductor: Alan Kelly

86%

National Competition for Light, Jazz and Popular Music

1st Prize

Choir: Belle Hairmonics, Dublin

Conductor: Sharon Heraon

90.67%%

2nd Prize

Choir: The Willcollane Singers, Cork

Conductor: Anne Dunphy

89.50%

National Competition for Church Music

1st Prize

Choir: UCC Singers, Cork

Conductor: Ben Jacob

89.50%

2nd Prize

Choir: Realta Chamber Choir, Meath

Conductor: Claire Grogan

87%

Special Awards – National Adult and Youth Competitions

Awarded to:

Choir: UCC SIngers

Conductor: Ben Jacob

Trofaí Cuimhneacháin Philib Ui Laoghaire

Donated by Cór Cois Laoi

Special Award for the performance of a choral work in Irish.

Awarded to:

Choir: The Willcollane Singers

Conductor: Anne Dunphy

For the performance of: Géibheann by Rhona Clarke in Equal voices competition

Perpetual Trophy for the Performance of Irish Contemporary Choral Music

Donated by The Contemporary Music Centre

Special Award for the performance of an original choral work by an Irish composer written after 1975 and chosen from the library collection of the Contemporary Music Centre.

Awarded to:

Choir: Realta Chamber Choir

Conductor: Claire Grogan

For the performance of: Cast a Cold Eye by Micheal Holohan in the Equal Voices Competition

The John Mannion Trophy

Donated by the family of John Mannion

Special Award to a Chamber Choir for the performance of a work in the National Competitions.

Awarded to:

Choir: Trinity College Singers

Conductor: Donnacha McDonagh

For the performance of: Tykus tykus by Vaclovas Augustinas in the Mixed Voices competition

Seán Ó Riada Composition Competition

The Seán Ó Riada Trophy

Awarded to Composer, Donnchadh Mac Aodha for his work Babel

National Competitions for Schools

National Competition for Schools: Section 1 (Primary School Choirs)

1st Prize

Choir: Cór Scoil Mhuire Junior School, Cork

Conductor: Maeve-Ann O’Brien

91%

2nd Prize

Choir: Cratloe National School, Clare

Conductor: Bernadette Kennedy

90%

National Competition for Schools: Equal Voice Post-Primary School Choirs

1st Prize

Choir: Regina Mundi

Conductor: Gráinne O’Neill

93%

2nd Prize

Choir: Ursuline Secondary School, Tipperary

Conductor: Joan Butler

92.5%

National Competition for Schools: Mixed Voice Post-Primary School Choirs

1st Prize

Choir: Glanmire Community College, Cork

Conductor: Ann Mannix

93.5%

2nd Prize

Choir: St Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar School Choir

Conductor: Judith Lyons

92.5%

and the Recipient of The John Cunningham Trophy.

Awarded to the school choir who received the highest overall mark in the National Competitions for Schools.

Awarded to:

Choir: Glanmire Community College

Conductor: Ann Mannix

The Sing Ireland Trophy

Special Award for the performance of a piece in the National Competitions for Schools.

For the performance of: Bridge over Troubled Water, in the National Competition for Schools: Section 3: Post-Primary Equal Voice

Choir: De La Salle College Senior Choir

Conductor: Ben Hanlon

The Irish Federation of Musicians & Associated Professions Trophy

Special Award for the performance of a choral piece in Irish in the National Competitions for Schools. For the performance of: Óre; sé do bheatha ‘bhalile, in the National Competition for Schools: Section 3: Post-Primary Equal Voice

Awarded to:

Choir: Ashton School Choir

Conductor: Mary G. O’Brien

The Sing Ireland Bursary for Conductors

Special bursary award to a conductor in the school competitions to attend Sing Ireland’s Annual Summer School.

Awarded to:

Lorna Ní Bhroin

Conductor of Laurel Hill Colaiste FJC, Limerick

