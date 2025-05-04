4 May 2025
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
Casting call for new Cork TV comedy-drama announced
Vico Films, the production company behind the smash-hit comedy ‘The Young Offenders’, is now casting for a new upcoming comedy-drama series as part of its 2025 / 2026 project slate.
Vico is looking for a range of performers for various roles, including background and featured parts. No previous acting experience required, but natural charisma and authenticity are a plus. Members of all communities are welcome and encouraged to apply.
- Cork Males (Ages 15–20s)
- Cork Males (Ages 30s–50s)
- Cork Females (Ages 30s–50s)
- English Females (Ages 20s)
- Males and Females (Ages 60+)
- Tourists / Visitors (Ages 30s–70s, any nationality)
This is a paid opportunity. Production will take place in Cork and other Irish locations in 2025.
To submit an audition tape, no longer than 2 minutes, detailing some information on yourself, please go to corkcasting.com