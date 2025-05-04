15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
4th May, 2025

“No previous acting experience required”

4 May 2025
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie

Casting call for new Cork TV comedy-drama announced

Vico Films, the production company behind the smash-hit comedy ‘The Young Offenders’is now casting for a new upcoming comedy-drama series as part of its 2025 / 2026 project slate.

Vico is looking for a range of performers for various roles, including background and featured parts.  No previous acting experience required, but natural charisma and authenticity are a plus.  Members of all communities are welcome and encouraged to apply.

  • Cork Males (Ages 15–20s)
  • Cork Males (Ages 30s–50s)
  • Cork Females (Ages 30s–50s)
  • English Females (Ages 20s)
  • Males and Females (Ages 60+)
  • Tourists / Visitors (Ages 30s–70s, any nationality)

This is a paid opportunity. Production will take place in Cork and other Irish locations in 2025.

To submit an audition tape, no longer than 2 minutes, detailing some information on yourself, please go to corkcasting.com

