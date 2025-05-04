4 May 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Casting call for new Cork TV comedy-drama announced

Vico Films, the production company behind the smash-hit comedy ‘The Young Offenders’, is now casting for a new upcoming comedy-drama series as part of its 2025 / 2026 project slate.

Vico is looking for a range of performers for various roles, including background and featured parts. No previous acting experience required, but natural charisma and authenticity are a plus. Members of all communities are welcome and encouraged to apply.

Cork Males (Ages 15–20s)

Cork Males (Ages 30s–50s)

Cork Females (Ages 30s–50s)

English Females (Ages 20s)

Males and Females (Ages 60+)

Tourists / Visitors (Ages 30s–70s, any nationality)

This is a paid opportunity. Production will take place in Cork and other Irish locations in 2025.

To submit an audition tape, no longer than 2 minutes, detailing some information on yourself, please go to corkcasting.com