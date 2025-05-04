Chemist Warehouse opens at Mahon Point Retail Park

4 May 2025, Sunday

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Chemist Warehouse Opens its 13th Irish Store at Cork’s Mahon Point Retail Park – 4th Cork location, joining Cornmarket Shopping Centre in City, Mallow and Ballincollig

Chemist Warehouse, a leading international pharmacy retail group, continues its strategic expansion into the Irish market with the opening of its 13th store at Mahon Point Retail Park. The new location opened on Friday marks the brand’s fourth store in Cork, further strengthening its footprint in the county.

Spanning 10,000 sq ft, the Mahon Point mega-store brings 25 new jobs to the area, including three full-time pharmacist positions. The launch reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to offering accessible, affordable health and wellness products to communities across Ireland.

Colin Galligan, CEO of Chemist Warehouse Ireland, said:

“This new store is another exciting step in our journey to make healthcare more affordable, without compromising on quality or choice. We’re delighted to expand further in Cork and look forward to welcoming new customers to Mahon Point.”

Affordability has always been the central objective for the brand, and the latest opening by Chemist Warehouse just outside Cork City offers just that. This expansion is part of its ongoing commitment to its position as Ireland’s most affordable chemist, providing quality healthcare and beauty products at competitive prices and redefining pharmacy in large-format stores.

Customers can expect to find an extensive selection of popular Irish brands at competitive prices, featuring discounts of up to 70% off prescriptions with no dispensing fees, and substantial deals on cosmetics, fragrances, vitamins, skincare and baby items.

Since entering Ireland in 2020, the group has gone from strength to strength, opening stores across Dublin, Cork, Meath, Carlow, and Louth, with further expansion planned throughout 2025. With its strategic growth and emphasis on affordability, Chemist Warehouse is continuing its influence in the pharmacy sector in Ireland.

Opening Hours – Chemist Warehouse Mahon Point: