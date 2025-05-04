HOW TO APPLY FOR GRANTS: Department of Agri to hold Farmer Clinics in Clonakilty and Mitchelstown

4 May 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Farming News

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will hold two in-person Farmer Clinics to assist farmers in making their applications online for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes, in Cork on Wednesday, 7 May and Thursday, 8 May.

The BISS Farmer Clinics will take place from 10am to 4.30pm and staff from the Department will provide one-to-one support to assist farmers to submit their scheme applications well in advance of the closing date of 15 May 2025. These clinics have proved very popular in past years with farmers.

Speaking on the clinics, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, TD, said: “These clinics have been exceptionally popular in recent years and offer an opportunity for farmers to engage directly with officials from my Department. We have excellent advisors to support farmers in making their BISS applications, but where farmers are not in a position to engage an advisor the clinics are an excellent means of ensuring that the BISS application is submitted correctly and on-time.”

In total, 16 Farmer Clinics are scheduled (see full list below or at www.gov.ie/agriculture/events) and offer an opportunity for farmers to be supported by Department staff in making a range of applications related to area-based support schemes, such as BISS. These clinics are particularly useful for farmers who do not have an FAS approved advisor to assist them with their application.

The BISS Farmer Clinics will take place on Wednesday, 7 May in The Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown and Thursday, 8 May in The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Offices, Clonakilty from 10am – 4.30pm.

Venue (Cork locations highlighted) Date Times Hotel Woodstock, Ennis, Co. Clare Tuesday 1st April 10am – 4:30pm Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Oranmore, Co. Galway Wednesday 2nd April 10am – 4:30pm Athlone Springs Hotel, Athlone, Co. Roscommon Tuesday 8th April 10am – 4:30pm Ard Ri House Hotel, Miltown Road, Tuam, Co. Galway Wednesday 9th April 10am – 4:30pm Great National Hotel, Ballina, Co. Mayo Thursday 10th April 10am – 4:30pm Riverside Park Hotel, The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Tuesday 15th April 10am – 4:30pm Dromhall Hotel Killarney, Killarney, Co Kerry Wednesday 16th April 10am – 4:30pm Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Houston Hall, Ballycummin Avenue, Raheen Industrial Estate, Co. Limerick Thursday 17th April 10am – 4:30pm Knightsbrook Hotel, Dublin Road, Trim, Co. Meath Tuesday 22nd April 10am – 4:30pm Central Hotel, The Diamond, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal Wednesday 23rd April 10am – 4:30pm Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Derryhallagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim Thursday 24th April 10am – 4:30pm The Shirley Arms Hotel, Main Street, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan Wednesday 30th April 10am – 4:30pm Government Buildings, Farnham Street, Cavan, Co. Cavan. Thursday 1st May 10am – 4:30pm Minella Hotel, Coleville Rd, Croan Lower, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary Tuesday 6th May 10am – 4:30pm Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork Wednesday 7th May 10am – 4:30pm Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Clogheen, Clonakilty, Co. Cork Thursday 8th May 10am – 4:30pm

Notes for Editors

The EU’s common agricultural policy (CAP) is a partnership between society and agriculture that ensures a stable supply of food, safeguards farmers’ income, protects the environment and keeps rural areas vibrant. EU countries implement the CAP at national level with a CAP Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027.

The Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) is designed to provide a direct income support to Irish farmers to underpin their continued sustainability and viability. BISS is funded by the EU.

It is advisable for farmers planning to attend the clinics to bring details of their agfood.ie login, where available, and details of herd number, PPSN etc to verify their identity.

For more information, visit www.gov.ie/cap