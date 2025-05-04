HOW TO APPLY FOR GRANTS: Department of Agri to hold Farmer Clinics in Clonakilty and Mitchelstown

4 May 2025
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Farming News
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will hold two in-person Farmer Clinics to assist farmers in making their applications online for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes, in Cork on Wednesday, 7 May and Thursday, 8 May.
The BISS Farmer Clinics will take place from 10am to 4.30pm and staff from the Department will provide one-to-one support to assist farmers to submit their scheme applications well in advance of the closing date of 15 May 2025. These clinics have proved very popular in past years with farmers.
Speaking on the clinics, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, TD, said: “These clinics have been exceptionally popular in recent years and offer an opportunity for farmers to engage directly with officials from my Department. We have excellent advisors to support farmers in making their BISS applications, but where farmers are not in a position to engage an advisor the clinics are an excellent means of ensuring that the BISS application is submitted correctly and on-time.”
In total, 16 Farmer Clinics are scheduled (see full list below or at www.gov.ie/agriculture/events) and offer an opportunity for farmers to be supported by Department staff in making a range of applications related to area-based support schemes, such as BISS. These clinics are particularly useful for farmers who do not have an FAS approved advisor to assist them with their application.
The BISS Farmer Clinics will take place on Wednesday, 7 May in The Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown and Thursday, 8 May in The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Offices, Clonakilty from 10am – 4.30pm.
|Venue (Cork locations highlighted)
|Date
|Times
|Hotel Woodstock, Ennis, Co. Clare
|Tuesday 1st April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Oranmore, Co. Galway
|Wednesday 2nd April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Athlone Springs Hotel, Athlone, Co. Roscommon
|Tuesday 8th April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Ard Ri House Hotel, Miltown Road, Tuam, Co. Galway
|Wednesday 9th April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Great National Hotel, Ballina, Co. Mayo
|Thursday 10th April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Riverside Park Hotel, The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford
|Tuesday 15th April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Dromhall Hotel Killarney, Killarney, Co Kerry
|Wednesday 16th April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Houston Hall,
Ballycummin Avenue, Raheen Industrial Estate, Co. Limerick
|Thursday 17th April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Knightsbrook Hotel, Dublin Road, Trim, Co. Meath
|Tuesday 22nd April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Central Hotel, The Diamond, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal
|Wednesday 23rd April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Derryhallagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim
|Thursday 24th April
|10am – 4:30pm
|The Shirley Arms Hotel, Main Street, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
|Wednesday 30th April
|10am – 4:30pm
|Government Buildings, Farnham Street, Cavan, Co. Cavan.
|Thursday 1st May
|10am – 4:30pm
|Minella Hotel, Coleville Rd, Croan Lower, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
|Tuesday 6th May
|10am – 4:30pm
|Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork
|Wednesday 7th May
|10am – 4:30pm
|Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Clogheen, Clonakilty,
Co. Cork
|Thursday 8th May
|10am – 4:30pm
Notes for Editors
The EU’s common agricultural policy (CAP) is a partnership between society and agriculture that ensures a stable supply of food, safeguards farmers’ income, protects the environment and keeps rural areas vibrant. EU countries implement the CAP at national level with a CAP Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027.
The Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) is designed to provide a direct income support to Irish farmers to underpin their continued sustainability and viability. BISS is funded by the EU.
It is advisable for farmers planning to attend the clinics to bring details of their agfood.ie login, where available, and details of herd number, PPSN etc to verify their identity.
For more information, visit www.gov.ie/cap