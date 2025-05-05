Bank of Ireland fraud awareness event at Patrick Street branch, Cork City

5 May 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bank of Ireland will run a fraud awareness event at 11am, Thursday 29th May in its branch on Patrick Street, Cork.

The event will focus on new and common types of fraud and scams and how consumers can keep their personal information and finances safe from scammers. It is open for everyone to attend and will include advice from Bank of Ireland’s fraud team. The Bank has held more than 25 fraud awareness events nationwide so far this year.

The vast majority of the population have experienced fraudulent communications via text, email or on the phone. Research commissioned by Bank of Ireland last year shows that three in four consumers want to be able to speak directly with someone at their bank or financial service provider if they fall victim to fraud.

Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud, Bank of Ireland said: “Our in-branch events are free for everybody to attend and have been well attended across the country. The aim is to make everyone more aware of the various types of fraud, and what to do if you become a victim of fraud. Banks have a clear role to play in preventing fraud, a commitment which Bank of Ireland takes very seriously through a range of measures to detect, prevent, and manage fraud. Our message to customers is clear – Stop, Think, Check. Treat every unsolicited call, text or email as a potential fraud attempt. If something sounds too good to be true, it is.”

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of fraud should contact their bank immediately so that the bank can try to stop the fraud and try to recover funds. Bank of Ireland customers can call the Fraud Team 24/7 on the Freephone line 1800 946 764.

Bank of Ireland is promoting fraud awareness in a number of ways:

Hosting a series of in-person fraud awareness events in Bank of Ireland branches across the country;

Partnering with local community groups and businesses to host tailored fraud awareness events;