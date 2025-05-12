TripAdvisor lists Cork hotel among the top hotels worldwide

12 May 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Cork International Hotel has once again cemented its place as one of TripAdvisor’s most popular destinations with the travel guide listing it among the top hotels in the world.

This is the second year in a row that the hotel has received the Travellers’ Choice Award which recognises properties with consistently strong reviews on TripAdvisor, based on genuine, first-hand feedback from users of the website over a 12-month period. These hotels are among the top 10% of all listings on the platform, ‘demonstrating a commitment to hospitality excellence.’

The Cork International Hotel picked up the accolade for the second year in a row, based on feedback that included references to:

Spacious and immaculate rooms

Friendly and welcoming staff

The hotel’s amenities

Local attractions and ease of access to Cork City

Proximity to Cork Airport

Minimal noise levels

One reviewer said: “Friendly front desk staff and prompt service at the restaurant with efficient, friendly waitstaff. The room was clean, quiet, and large for my solo stay. This is my second stay at this hotel. It’s within walking distance to the terminal, one of the reasons I chose this hotel the first time. I’ll be back.”

Reacting to the award, Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel said: “We always strive for excellence at all we do here at the Cork International Hotel, and to see these efforts recognised on a globally renowned platform for the second year running is fantastic. The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are based entirely on first-hand experiences of people who visit the hotel, which makes it particularly special to win one. As we head into the summer season, we look forward to again welcoming guests to the Cork International Hotel from all over the world.”