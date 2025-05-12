2025 Cruise Season Begins in Kinsale

12 May 2025

By Tom Collins

Cork County Council has welcomed the first of 24 cruise liners to its harbours for the 2025 season. Le Bellot made its inaugural visit to Kinsale Harbour with 184 passengers and 118 crew members onboard on Thursday, May 8th.

A record number of cruise calls are expected to Cork County Council harbours this year, bringing more than 4,000 passengers. Ships will once again visit Kinsale, Schull and Bere Island, with Baltimore, Youghal and Ballycotton being added to the destinations this year.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll said, “County Cork is uniquely positioned to attract visitors arriving by sea. We have one of the longest coastlines in Ireland extending to more than 1,100km, with 7 inhabited islands and a garden paradise all within easy access of the shore. West Cork has become increasingly popular for small ship expedition cruises where visitors can immerse themselves in each town and village. It is wonderful to see new locations in both East and West Cork being added this year and we look forward to welcoming the thousands of visitors who will get to experience what we have to offer in County Cork.”

As is tradition, a delegation from Cork County Council were on hand to mark Le Bellot’s first visit to West Cork. Cllr Alan Coleman, deputising for the Chair of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, made a presentation to the ship’s captain Mr. Francois-Xavier Avril.

Le Bellot is operated by the French cruise company Ponant. The 430ft modern cruise ship has 92 staterooms and suites onboard, each of which are equipped with private balconies or terraces. The Kinsale stop marks the mid-way point of a 9-day trip titled ‘Celtic Voyage: the Hebrides and the Irish Sea’ which allows passengers to take in the beauty of the French, British and Irish coasts.

The ship’s arrival in Kinsale coincided with a visit from the Antique French Navy training vessel, L’Etoile on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th May. French Consular Representatives were also present for the official presentation both on Le Bellot and on L’Etoile.