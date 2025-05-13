Spike Island Fireworks Spectacular Returns with a Bang as Cork tourist attraction kicks off the summer season.

13 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The hugely popular Spike Island Fireworks Spectacular is set to return on Saturday 1st June, lighting up the skies over Cork Harbour for an unforgettable evening of celebration, entertainment, and family fun.

Traditionally held later in the summer, this year’s event moves to an earlier date, allowing us to not only commemorate our Independence Day – the anniversary of the historic handover of Spike Island from Britain to Ireland – but also to officially kick off the 2025 summer season.

Visitors will enjoy an evening of captivating entertainment, live music, and family-friendly activities, all culminating in the breathtaking fireworks display that has become a standout feature of Cork’s events calendar. Whether you’re a returning visitor or experiencing the magic of Spike Island for the first time, it promises to be an evening to remember for guests of all ages.

Attendance will be capped on the island and demand is expected to be high, therefore, advance online booking is essential.

Families and those interested in attending can secure their spot by visiting www.spikeislandcork.ie/spike- island-independence- celebrations-2025 to reserve their tickets.

To get to this unique event, visitors will embark on a ferry journey across Cork Harbour, one of the world’s largest natural harbours before exploring the fort, museums and exhibitions as well as the island’s stunning walking trails with breathtaking views as the sun sets before the main event, with the fireworks display to take place once darkness falls.

To facilitate the smooth flow of the event, boats will begin departing from 5.15pm. Early arrivals can enjoy the island’s attractions and will also be among the first to depart the island after the event concludes.

Return boats will commence after the fireworks display, departing every 10 minutes. Visitors are advised to check their ticket times for the return boat.

Further information is available on the website www.spikeislandcork.ie