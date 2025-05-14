15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
14th May, 2025

79th Belgooly and District Agricultural Show takes place Saturday May 31st 2025

14 May 2025
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie

The 79th Belgooly and District Agricultural Show takes place Saturday May 31st 2025

Pictured launching the Belgooly Show were Maureen O’Regan, Marie Walsh, Selina O’Donovan and Sheila Kelleher.
Picture. John Allen

The venue for this year’s show is in Ballingarry, by kind permission of Kevin and Claire Cooney. The location will be signposted from Belgooly village.

Please contact Belgoolyshow@gmail.com for entry enquires. You can always reach us via private message us on their Facebook or Instagram pages: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belgoolyshow and  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/belgoolyshow

“We would happily welcome more volunteers helping out in the run up to the show and on Show Day itself. If you are interested in joining us for a few hours – we would love to assist. Bring a friend along! You can message us on our email: belgoolyshow@gmail.com”

A great crown turned out for the launch of the Belgooly Show at the Huntsman in Belgooly. Picture. John Allen

AREA: SOUTH CORK, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Diocese of Cork and Ross: 2025 Eucharistic Procession
Previous Post