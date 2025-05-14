14 May 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The 79th Belgooly and District Agricultural Show takes place Saturday May 31st 2025

The venue for this year’s show is in Ballingarry, by kind permission of Kevin and Claire Cooney. The location will be signposted from Belgooly village.

Please contact Belgoolyshow@gmail.com for entry enquires. You can always reach us via private message us on their Facebook or Instagram pages: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belgoolyshow and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/belgoolyshow

“We would happily welcome more volunteers helping out in the run up to the show and on Show Day itself. If you are interested in joining us for a few hours – we would love to assist. Bring a friend along! You can message us on our email: belgoolyshow@gmail.com”