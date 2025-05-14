Diocese of Cork and Ross: 2025 Eucharistic Procession

14 May 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Diocese of Cork and Ross has announced the launch of the 2025 Eucharistic Procession – a tradition that has spanned over nine decades in Cork heritage.

The historic Procession has deep roots in Cork City and this year’s event will be officially launched on Wednesday, May 14th at 6.00pm in the Visitors Centre in the Cathedral of Saint Mary and Saint Anne – the North Cathedral. The Procession will take place in June.

At the launch, representatives from parishes and faith community groups will come together to once again cement this meaningful procession in Cork life with music by 20 youth singers.

This year marks the 99th year of the Eucharistic Procession. The idea of taking the Procession through the streets of Cork emerged in the years after the War of Independence and the Civil War in a bid to heal division. The first Procession in the city streets took place on June 6th, 1926, with tens of thousands of people participating.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Bishop Fintan Gavin said; “The Eucharistic Procession is of huge significance to the people of Cork City and beyond. This year marks 99 years since the first Procession. It brings our communities together through faith. It was wonderful to see such remarkable numbers participating last year despite the challenging weather.

“This year, to accommodate the growing numbers, we are taking the final prayer and benediction back out onto the streets with a specially constructed platform on Grand Parade. I’d like to invite individuals and groups from across the city and county to be part of the celebration. I look forward to welcoming you to the launch at the North Cathedral.”

The Eucharistic Procession will take place on Sunday, June 22nd, 2025. The procession will commence at 3 p.m. from the Cathedral of Saint Mary and Saint Anne. Last year, despite the rain, almost 4,000 people participated in the Procession with attendees spilling out onto the streets. This year is set to be even greater.

To facilitate the increasing numbers taking part each year, the liturgy and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place on a specifically erected stage and altar on the Grand Parade.

More information on the 2025 Eucharistic Procession can be found at https://corkandross.org/