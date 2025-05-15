Cork Harbour Festival 2025 takes place 24th May to 2nd June

15 May 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

When: 24 May – 2 June 2025

Programme: corkharbourfestival.com

Cork Harbour Festival is back and bigger than ever for its 10th anniversary, running from 24th May to 2nd June 2025! As Ireland’s largest celebration of maritime culture, this much-loved festival brings over 100 incredible events to Cork City and Cork Harbour, offering 10 days of action-packed activities, cultural experiences, and family fun on both land and water.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, we invite you to explore our unique maritime heritage, take part in exhilarating water sports, discover historic coastal landmarks, and enjoy a rich tapestry of music, storytelling, art exhibitions, and outdoor adventures — many of them completely free.

This year, we’re thrilled to collaborate with over 60 event partners across the region to deliver an even more diverse programme than ever before. Expect festivities in locations including Cobh, Crosshaven, Myrtleville, Monkstown, Ringaskiddy, Whitegate, East Ferry, Passage West, and Cork City sites such as University College Cork, Lapp’s Quay, Blackrock, Lee Fields, Crawford Art Gallery and Nano Nagle Place.

Ocean to City – An Rás Mór, the festival’s flagship event, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday 31st May. This spectacular race — Ireland’s largest multi-craft rowing and paddling event — will see over 500 competitors and 200 boats from across Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and beyond, taking on the thrilling 28km course through Cork Harbour to Cork City. Expect currachs, gigs, Chinese dragon boats, kayaks, paddleboards, and more. With free entertainment, food, and music at popular viewing spots including Cobh, Monkstown, Blackrock, and the Cork City finish line, this is an unmissable day of excitement for spectators of all ages.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Dan Boyle said “Cork City Council is proud to once again be a major supporter of the 2025 Cork Harbour Festival. As we mark the 10th edition of this vibrant festival and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic Ocean to City – An Rás Mór, we honour the maritime spirit that flows through our city and harbour. This festival brings together heritage, creativity, and physical activity in a way that is both inspiring and inclusive. It’s a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors alike to engage with Cork’s unique maritime culture, to explore our historic waterfront neighbourhoods, and to enjoy a wide range of family-friendly and community events. Whether you’re taking part on the water or cheering from the shore, I encourage everyone to get involved and be part of this special celebration of Cork’s maritime heart.”

Festival Manager Geri Murphy said:“ Meitheal Mara are delighted to bring you yet another amazing fun-filled programme of events for this year’s Cork Harbour Festival, now in it’s 10th year. With over 60 Event Partners in Cork City and County, that never fail to deliver an impressive array of over 100 interactive, educational and enjoyable events and activities on both land and water. We can’t wait to welcome thousands of visitors from local, national and international destinations to come and delve into all the Maritime fun that this Festival has to offer, especially with the 20th anniversary of our flagship event Ocean to City on May 31st with more extensive festivities at the finish line than ever before! Bain taitneamh as!”.

Across the 10 days, festival goers can dive into kayaking, sailing, surfing, scuba diving, power boating, or take a relaxing boat tour. Prefer dry land? Join guided walks, heritage tours, storytelling sessions, art exhibitions, theatre performances, or even take part in a beach clean-up or a smokehouse tour. Unique highlights include Songs of the Sea with Cork Singers Club, Seal Rescue Volunteer Training with Seal Rescue Ireland, and A Taste of Yachting with Sail Cork.

Join us from 24 May to 2 June 2025 for a week of unforgettable maritime celebration — and discover what makes Cork Harbour truly ‘Pure Cork’.

Registration to take part in Ocean to City – An Rás Mór closes 16th May for rowers and 23rd May for paddlers: oceantocity.com

Festival Programme:

On the Water

If you’re keen to get out on the water, there’s no shortage of options running daily. Cork Sea Safari offers amazing Harbour & Coastline Tours and Wildlife & Coastal Exploration from Crosshaven. Cork Harbour Cruises has a lovely 2-hour scenic boat trip around Cork City. You can hop on an Evening Harbour Rib Tour with Cork Harbour Boat Hire on [25th & 30th May], or try something new with Cork Dragons’ Dragon Boat Paddle on [25th May]. Ever wanted to scuba dive? Cork Dive Centre has Try Scuba Diving sessions from [27th–30th May] in Myrtleville. Fancy sailing? Sail Cork is offering a Taste of Yachting on [28th May & 2nd June] and a Powerboating taster on [2nd June]. You can even try kayaking with Phoenix Kayak Club on [30th May], or enjoy a Surf and Coasteering Package with Swell Surf School on [2nd June]. And for those cheering from the shore, don’t miss the Rebel Plunge Swim on [8th June]!

Heritage

For a taste of local history and maritime heritage, you’ll love exploring the Galeon Andalucia, a full-size Spanish galleon with ship tours running from [22nd May to 1st June]. The Passage West Maritime Museum is open for guided tours on several dates between [24th May and 1st June]. Step back in time at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven daily from [24th May–2nd June], or take a Guided Tour of Elizabeth Fort with Cork City Council on [24th, 25th, 31st May & 1st June]. Spike Island is always a favourite for guided tours, and you can also visit Titanic Experience Cobh and the Cobh Heritage Centre from [24th May–2nd June]. There are digital self-guided walking trails available from Travella Solutions, and for something a bit more active, join Beyond the Glass Adventure Tours on their Cork City Cycle Tours (daily except Sundays).History buffs will also enjoy a Walking Tour of Blackrock and Mahon with Cllr Kieran McCarthy on [24th May], and foodies can get behind the scenes at Hederman Smoke House Lunch Tours in Cobh on [26th, 28th, and 30th May].

Arts

On the cultural side, there’s plenty to see and hear. Check out Harry Moore’s Celebration of Currach Construction at the Quay Co-op, running from [16th May–15th June], and the Tools of the Trade Exhibition at City Hall from [30th May–13th June]. For music lovers, there are three wonderful Songs of the Sea sessions — with Cork Singers Club on [25th May], Éamonn Ó Ceallaigh on [26th May], and another at the Rory Gallagher Music Library on [29th May]. There’s also a fun Comedic Dinner Theatre by Hysterical Histories Cork on [24th, 29th, 30th & 31st May], plus their hilarious Nautical Nonsense Walking Tours on [26th, 30th, 31st May & 2nd June]. Over at Spike Island, the moving “Each Name, a Story” exhibition runs throughout the festival.

Family Events

Families are in for a treat too! Head to the Model Boat Project Exhibition at Cork City Library from [24th May–11th June], a collaboration between Cllr Kieran McCarthy and Meitheal Mara. Join the Pirate Sea Shanty Concert with The Molgoggers on [24th May], and storytelling with Turas Tara at Rory Gallagher Music Library the same day. Blackrock Sailing Club hosts a fun Harbour Regatta on [25th May], and the Circus Factory offers a cool Knot Tying Workshop on [30th May]. On [31st May], the Cork Cycling Campaign invites you to the Lee to Sea Jamboree, and Come Play with the Lee presents The Resonant River. And don’t forget the Cork City Marathon on [1st June] — a great event to cheer on!

Education

If you’re interested in marine life and the environment, there’s Seal Rescue Volunteer Training and a Seals of Ireland Talk by Seal Rescue Ireland on [24th May], plus a Marine Environment Talk by Irish Wildlife Trust and Coastwatch. The National Maritime College of Ireland (NMCI) hosts a fascinating Maritime Education & Training Day on [28th May], and Blackrock Castle Observatory has an engaging Stellar Seas event on [31st May]. For something creative, The Glucksman is running a Street Photography Masterclass with Brendan Ó Sé on [31st May].

Nature



If you’re looking to unwind or connect with nature, there’s a lot to choose from. Relax in the Sauna Experience with Swede Sauna at Roberts Cove from [24th May–2nd June], or join Beach Yoga & Pilates with Sacred Body Studio on selected dates ([24th, 25th, 31st May & 1st June]). Learn about seaweed foraging at Beach-Tails at Inch Hideaway on [25th May], take part in The Sister Hub’s Women’s Coastal Walk & Talk on [29th May], and join a Land and Water Clean-Up with Clean Coasts & Subowti on [2nd June]. That same day, Cork Nature Network is leading a Wildflowers of Cork Harbour Walk in Passage West.

Ocean to City – An Rás Mór

One of the big highlights is Ocean to City – An Rás Mór on [31st May], organised by Meitheal Mara. It’s Ireland’s largest rowing and paddling race, attracting over 500 participants and 200 boats of all shapes and sizes. Be sure to come early and catch some of the fantastic entertainment and activities happening along the route! From [15:00], there will be a lively DJ performance by Billy Kennedy at Monkstown, plus a cheerful Ukulele Performance by the Shandon Ukulele Ensemble at Blackrock Pier. You can also watch an exciting Kayak Polo match by Phoenix Kayak Club at Lapps Quay West at [15:00] — a fun event to watch for all ages.

As the race draws to a close, make your way to Lapps Quay in Cork City for the Ocean to City 20th Anniversary Finish Line Celebrations starting at [17:30]. Expect live performances, music, and lots of fun family activities to celebrate this momentous occasion. “Open streets” have collaborated with us this year on Lapps Quay West to bring a more festive and extensive programme starting from 2pm with a food & crafts market, street games, music and much much more!

Download the Cork Harbour Festival App

Cork Harbour Festival is organised by Meitheal Mara, the community boatyard, training centre and charity located in the heart of Cork City. The festival is funded by Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Failte Ireland, and made possible with the help of over 60 Event Partners and many volunteers.

