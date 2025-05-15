15 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland Cork is proud to unveil the finalists for

its 2025 Businesswoman of the Year Awards, honouring excellence, innovation, and

leadership among women in business across Cork. The awards ceremony will take

place on Thursday, May 22 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island, marking a key

highlight in Cork’s business calendar.

The awards celebrate women in business across eight categories, recognising

emerging and established leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, STEM professionals, and

rising talent within organisations. A special President’s Award will also be presented to

an individual who exemplifies the values of Network Ireland Cork.

This year, Cronin’s Coaches will provide complimentary shuttle transport for guests.

The gesture honours the network’s origins—Nora Cronin, founder of Cronin’s Coaches,

was one of the original founders of Network Ireland Cork 42 years ago, and is in

keeping with the sustainable theme of this year’s event.

In addition, ticket prices include a carbon offset contribution, underscoring Network

Ireland Cork’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmentally conscious

business practices.

Emerging Businesswoman (Sponsored by Sian Horn)

• Deirdre O’Grady – AbilityWise

• Sofia Kalfa – Fzin Coffee & Compostable Capsules

• Cathy Cullen – Cathy Cullen Communications

• Ailis Crowley – FASH Forward

• Terri O’Callaghan – Decluttered by Terri

Established Businesswoman (Sponsored by NuaFund)

• Sinead Lucey – 9 White Deer Brewery Ltd

• Orla Frawley – Bishopstown Podiatry Clinic

• Gwen Perroud – Cameron Bakery

Solo Businesswoman (Sponsored by Orla McAndrew)

• Louise Kane Buckley – Loula Natural

• Sian Horn

• Tracy McCarthy – Naturally Balanced Kinsale

STEM Professional (Sponsored by Access Laboratories)

• Fiona Walsh – Empower Presentations

• Gene Cashman – Cashman Veterinary Hospital

• Mary O’Driscoll – Mary O’Driscoll Strategic Consulting

• Enrika Moore – Viska Systems

Creative Professional (Sponsored by Joan Cashman)

• Sue Nelson – Sue Nelson Designs

• Emma Jacobs – Emma Jacobs Art

• Maura Mackey – Maura Mackey Design

• Nadine H. – Noah’s Adventures

Employee Rising Star (Sponsored by Sue Nelson Designs)

• Megan Geaney – Johnson & Johnson MedTech

• Victoria Curtis – Cork Opera House

• Sophie Murphy – Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Employee Shining Star (Sponsored by Dr. Siobhán Lucey)

• Niamh Gaine – Cork Education and Training Board

• Sinead O’Dea – Griffith College Cork

• Roisín Flynn – Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork

• Doroteja Bogdanovic – Johnson & Johnson MedTech

• Therese Deane – MACOM

Networker of the Year (Sponsored by Maura Mackey Designs)

• Louise Kane Buckley – Loula Natural

• Sian Horn

• Dr. Siobhán Lucey – University College Cork

• Ciara Crossan – WeddingDates

• Marilyn Reidy – Kneat Solutions

Event Details

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island, Cork

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Ticket Options:

Purchase tickets at networkireland.ie/events

Table bookings or sponsorship enquiries: corkawards@networkcork.com