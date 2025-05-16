Cork Deaf Association opens new community space as it celebrates the work of their volunteers

16 May 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Cork Deaf Association (CDA) is shining a light on the vital role of volunteers during National Volunteering Week by hosting a volunteer appreciation event at their new community room in the heart of Cork city.

THe CDA’s new community room is a space shaped by DeafSpace Design Principles. The inclusive space includes features such as low-echo acoustics; contrasting colour palettes for clear visibility across all skin tones; an accessible stage; adjustable lighting and a calm, welcoming atmosphere.

National Volunteering Week runs from May 19th to 25th, and celebrates a legacy of volunteerism. This year’s theme, Building Community Together, resonates deeply with CDA’s story.

Founded by volunteers in 1966, the Association continues to rely on the dedication and partnership of their vibrant community of volunteers to deliver essential support and services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing people in Cork.

Gerrie O’Grady, Executive Manager at the Cork Deaf Association, said: “Volunteerism is woven into the fabric of Irish society and we are so proud to celebrate our own volunteers during such a special week. It’s thanks to their vision and effort that we exist and thanks to their continued support that we thrive”.

Catherine Landers, who has volunteered at CDA for 24 years, is among those being honoured at a volunteer appreciation event during the week. Catherine volunteers with the Cork Deaf Folks Group – a group for Deaf Seniors – and with CDA children’s events and activities.

Catherine says it means a lot to her to support the Deaf Community and has seen a lot of changes during the years. “I enjoy volunteering because it is important to support the Folks Group. Isolation and loneliness is a risk for them. It is a bittersweet memory to look back, as some of the Folks members have passed away over the years. I am happy to be still involved.”

Úna Lyons, another long-time volunteer, has supported fundraising efforts for nearly 20 years and offers advice for anyone thinking about volunteering.

“CDA is a local charity that has touched many people’s lives and hearts at a personal/family level for nearly 60 years. Those who donate often share about a Deaf family member and help received through CDA. If you’re thinking about it, take the next step and do it! Follow the feeling to help. An hour or two of your time is well spent”.

Gerrie O’ Grady added, “People like Catherine and Úna serve the community with such pride and passion. Our volunteers are very special to us. Volunteering can also be very personally rewarding. It’s a wonderful way for a person to meaningfully connect with their communities. It can lead to new learning, new friendships and social opportunities.”

Gerrie O’ Grady said, “This space was created very much with community in mind. We’re so glad to mark this milestone with the volunteers who helped make this and all our work possible.”

The new community space is already being used by Deaf and Hard of Hearing groups and external organisations. CDA welcomes interest from other groups who may benefit from an inclusive, accessible space in the heart of Cork City.

As CDA continues to grow and evolve, the message this National Volunteering Week is clear: there’s a role for everyone in building an inclusive community. Your contribution matters.

To find out more about volunteering with CDA, or to explore using the community space, please contact mail@corkdeaf.ie, call (021) 4505944 or text (086) 853 5574. Visit the website www.corkdeaf.ie.