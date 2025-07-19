Taoiseach officially turns the sod of new Kinsale GAA grounds
19 July 2025
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially turned the sod of the new Kinsale GAA grounds on Saturday. Here the Taoiseach demonstrates his hurling skills to some of the teenage club members. Picture. John Allen
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially turned the sod of the new Kinsale GAA grounds on Saturday. Pictured is the Taoiseach turning the sod with club chairman Gerard Webb. Picture. John Allen
