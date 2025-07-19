15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Taoiseach officially turns the sod of new Kinsale GAA grounds

19 July 2025
By Bryan McCarthy
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially turned the sod of the new Kinsale GAA grounds on Saturday. Here the Taoiseach demonstrates his hurling skills to some of the teenage club members.
Picture. John Allen

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially turned the sod of the new Kinsale GAA grounds on Saturday. Pictured is the Taoiseach talking to Cork dual playing legend Ray Cummins at the event.
Picture. John Allen

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially turned the sod of the new Kinsale GAA grounds on Saturday. Pictured is the Taoiseach turning the sod with club chairman Gerard Webb.
Picture. John Allen

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially turned the sod of the new Kinsale GAA grounds on Saturday. Pictured with the Taoiseach are young members of the club shouting their support for Cork in the All Ireland Final.
Picture. John Allen

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking as he officially turned the sod of the new Kinsale GAA grounds on Saturday.
Picture. John Allen

