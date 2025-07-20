KLM to launch third-daily service from Cork Airport to Amsterdam

20 July 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The third-daily service will start on 26 October 2025, as part of the winter schedule with over 32,000 more seats vs. last winter.

“Third time’s a charm” as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced that it will expand its operations at Cork Airport by adding a third-daily service to Amsterdam Schiphol this winter (excluding lower season January 4 – February 20, 2026). Through Amsterdam Schiphol, passengers can travel to KLM’s network of over 160 destinations worldwide.

With a presence at Cork Airport since 2020, KLM has grown from strength to strength and currently operates a twice-daily service to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. KLM had already increased its capacity on its Cork – Amsterdam service since spring this year, by using larger Embraer E2 aircraft on the route.

The news of the additional daily frequency will also come as a further boost for inbound tourism. The Netherlands is the island of Ireland’s seventh-largest source market and ninth-largest source of overseas revenue. Tourism Ireland research states that the South-West of Ireland is the most popular region for Dutch tourists and holidaymakers to visit, outside of Dublin. KLM also brings visitors from further afield thanks to its Amsterdam hub.

Announcing the KLM third-daily service between Cork and Amsterdam Schiphol, Jerome Salemi, General Manager of Air France-KLM (UK & Ireland), said: “The increase to three daily KLM flights between Cork and Amsterdam highlights once again our commitment to the Munster Region and the South-West of Ireland. This complements our recent announcement of the year-round Air France services between Cork Airport and Paris Charles-de-Gaulle.”

Welcoming the announcement of the third-daily KLM service, Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development & Communications at Cork Airport added: “Hubs are incredibly important for regional airports, providing essential long-haul connectivity. 32,330 more seats to Amsterdam will boost inbound tourism and provide more business and leisure connection options out of Cork. We are delighted with this expansion by KLM and look forward to further growth opportunities with the Air France-KLM group.”