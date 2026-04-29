Amarenco secures approval for Cork solar project

29 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Rathcormac development expected to power 4,500 homes

Irish renewable energy company Amarenco has been granted permission by An Coimisiún Pleanála for a solar project near Rathcormac in County Cork. The development in Castlelyons extends to 47 hectares over four sites and is expected to generate enough electricity to power 4,500 homes.

The company has extensive ecological plans to increase the biodiversity of the site and will be working with a local ecologist to design additional biodiversity enhancements. Trees and hedgerows will also be used to shield the project from homes and nearby traffic.

A Community Benefit Fund will be established once the project is operational which will help to support community and sports projects and initiatives in the locality. Amarenco has allocated an annual budget of approximately €60,000 for the fund for 15 years.

Construction is due to begin in the second half of 2027 with the site anticipated to be fully operational in 2029.

Declan Cullinane, Managing Director of Amarenco said, “Our Rathcormac project represents a significant investment in the local area and will deliver long-term benefits for the wider community. We are committed to supporting local initiatives, groups and amenities for years to come through our Community Benefit Fund. Biodiversity and nature restoration is a core focus for us. Alongside generating clean renewable energy, the development will include extensive native planting and habitat enhancement measures to support pollinators and local wildlife, designed by an independent ecologist. We look forward to working closely with the local community over the coming years on this project.”

Amarenco was founded in 2013 to speed up the shift to clean energy. It invests in long-term energy infrastructure and works to deliver projects that support communities as well as the environment.