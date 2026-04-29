SOCCER: Cork City FC Appoint Liam Kearney as Director of Football

29 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC can confirm that Liam Kearney has been appointed as Director of Football with the club.

Kearney moves into the role having served as the club’s Head of Academy since January 2021. He has also spent time as a first team coach at Cork City and Galway United since retiring as a player.

Liam Kearney said, “I am delighted to accept this role, and firmly believe that there is much I can do as Director of Football to grow the club across all of its teams. I have a long association with this club and care passionately about it. My experience with the Academy tells me that this club’s best years are ahead of it, and I look forward to working with the various coaching teams to build on what has been achieved to date. I cannot wait to get going, starting with the recruitment process for a new women’s senior manager.”

Throughout an illustrious playing career, Liam played over 200 times for Cork City FC, winning the League, FAI Cup and Setanta Sports Cup at City, as well as Nottingham Forest, Shelbourne, Waterford and Derry City. He also holds a UEFA A Licence and UEFA Elite A Youth Licence.

Dermot Usher, the majority shareholder of Cork City FC, has welcomed him to the new role, saying, “Liam represents the very best of the club. He enjoys the respect of the players, the management and the entire team. I am delighted that he has accepted this role of Director of Football, which is part of our strategy to grow the game both on and off the pitch, to the benefit of all our players and fans.”

Liam Kearney has assumed the role of Director of Football with immediate effect. A new Head of Academy will be appointed in due course.