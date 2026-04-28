Have your say in Cork City’s first-ever Local Safety Plan

28 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A major public consultation has been launched to inform the development of the first-ever Cork City Local Safety Plan 2026–2029, a landmark initiative designed to address local safety challenges and to enhance the feeling of safety in communities across the city.

The Plan is due to be published later this year by the recently established Cork City Local Community Safety Partnership, a statutory group that unites public services, the voluntary sector, local councillors, residents and community members to address local community safety issues. Members include representatives from An Garda Síochána, Cork City Council, HSE, Tusla, Cork ETB, Cork City Councillors, the Cork City Public Participation Network, Residents and other Community and Voluntary groups representing communities across the city.

Chairperson Cllr Terry Shannon, speaking at the launch, highlighted the significance of the initiative: “This is a milestone moment for Cork. The Local Safety Plan will shape how we work together to build a safer, more inclusive city for everyone. The voices of our residents and communities are essential in this process.”

Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan of An Garda Síochána noted:

“Community safety is about more than policing. It’s about wellbeing, belonging, and ensuring every person feels safe where they live, work, and spend time. This plan will only succeed if it reflects the lived experience of the people of Cork City.”

Public Consultation Now Open

Members of the public are invited to share their experiences, priorities, and ideas on community safety. Feedback will directly influence the actions and priorities included in the final plan.

You can engage in a range of ways, including;

Complete a public survey

Send in a written submission

Attend an in-person workshop or a clinic in your local library: Tuesday April 28th; Blackpool Library 10 am – 12 pm and Hollyhill Library 2.30 pm – 4.30pm Wednesday April 29th; Blarney Library 10 am – 12 pm Tuesday May 5th; Mayfield Library 10 am – 12 pm and Glanmire Library 2 pm – 4 pm Wednesday May 6th; Grand Parade Library 10 am – 12 pm Tuesday May 12th; Bishopstown Library 10 am – 12 pm and Tory Top Library 2 pm – 4 pm Thursday May 14th; Ballincollig Library 10 am – 12 pm Tuesday May 19th; Douglas Library 2 pm – 4 pm



Go to www.corkcity.ie/ communitysafety to HAVE YOUR SAY!