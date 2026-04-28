Two new footbridges named in Cork CIty Centre: Cumann na mBan Bridge & Seamus Murphy Bridge,

28 April 2026

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council’s Elected Members voted on Monday April 13 to officially name Cork’s two new city centre bridges, following a call out to the public late last year to suggest suitable names.

The new pedestrian and cycle bridge connecting South Main Street to Crosse’s Green via Lambley’s Lane will be called Cumann na mBan Bridge, commemorating the Irish Republican women’s organisation that played a pivotal role in the struggle for Irish independence. The bridge connecting Proby’s Quay to South Main Street via the former Beamish & Crawford Brewery site will now be known as Seamus Murphy Bridge, after the renowned Cork sculptor.

A total of 372 submissions from the public were received in total for names for both bridges, which were shortlisted by councillors and the shortlisted named voted on at the meeting of Full Council.

The two bridges form part of the wider Beamish and Crawford area public realm upgrade which, when completed, will see a complete renewal of the area around the southern gateway to the medieval city, connecting the Grand Parade and a series of historic lanes, streets and the rejuvenated Bishop Lucey Park with the south channel of the River Lee and the city centre business core. The entire scheme is expected to be completed in early summer 2026.