€500,000 Cork prize bond winner

30 April 2026

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

The monthly Prize Bond Star Prize of €500,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number BFG079275 held in County Cork. The lucky bond was purchased in 2023.

The weekly prize of €50,000 goes to Prize Bond number GK895388 held in County Carlow. The bond was purchased in 2006. There were over 8,735 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to more than €1,231,975.

In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of

€1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize Bonds are an Ireland State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in

at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.